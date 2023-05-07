Cardinals losing streak reaches 8, longest in 16 years

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Cardinals extended a losing steak to eight for the first time in 16 years, losing to the Detroit Tigers 6-5 on Saturday in Adam Wainwright’s return from the injured list as Akil Baddoo hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning.

St. Louis is on its longest skid since nine straight losses from Sept. 7-15, 2007. At a National League-worst 10-24, the Cardinals are 14 games under .500 for the first time since ending the 1997 season at 73-89.

Baddoo doubled off Giovanny Gallegos (1-2), giving the win to José Cisnero (2-0).

Wainwright, starting his 19th and what he said will be his final major league season, allowed four runs and eight hits over five-plus innings after recovering from a groin injury.

YANKEES 3, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harrison Bader flared a two-run single off Kevin Kelly (3-1) in a three-run eighth after DJ LeMahieu hit an RBI double.

Tampa Bay had been 22-0 when scoring first, matching the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association for the longest winning streak opening a season when scoring first, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Rays are 18-3 at Tropicana Field.

Ron Marninaccio (1-1) went 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Ian Hamilton worked around Luke Raley’s two-out double in the ninth for his first major league save.

ROCKIES 5, METS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Ezequiel Tovar had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Austin Gomber (3-4) won his third straight outing, allowing two runs and five hits over six innings.

Pierce Johnson struck out two in a one-hit ninth for his fifth save.

Elias Díaz had a pair of two-out RBI singles, boosting his batting average to .452 (14 for 31) with runners in scoring position, and the last-place Rockies won for the fifth time in six games.

Tylor Megill (3-2) walked three in 4 2/3 innings. With a major league-record $355 million payroll, New York (17-17) has lost 10 of 13 since winning eight of nine.

CUBS 4, MARLINS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Madrigal hit a two-run single in the eighth off A.J. Puk (3-1) and pinch-hitter Miguel Amaya followed with an RBI single for his first big league hit.

Keegan Thompson (2-2) pitched three innings for the win and Adbert Alzolay worked the ninth for his first save since 2021.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports