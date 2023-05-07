Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Real Madrid overcomes Osasuna to win Copa del Rey

By Associated Press
2023/05/07 06:10
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, left, celebrates with Vinicius Junior after scoring his side's second goal during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Ma...
Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La Cartu...
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La Car...
Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, top, challenges for the ball with Osasuna's Aimar Oroz during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and O...
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, centre, argues with Osasuna's David Garcia during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La C...
Osasuna's Lucas Torro celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La Cartuj...
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La Cartuja stadium in Seville,...
Osasuna's Ez Abde, right, is tackled by Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La Cartuja...
Osasuna's Lucas Torro, left, falls next to Real Madrid's Federico Valverde during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La ...
Osasuna's fans gathered at Plaza del Castillo square during the final Copa del Rey soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid, in Pamplona, northern...
Osasuna's fans gathered at Plaza del Castillo square during the final Copa del Rey soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid, in Pamplona, northern...
Real Madrid fans cheer during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday, May 6, ...
Spain's King Felipe, centre and his daughter Princess Sofia, centre right, watch the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La C...
Osasuna fans celebrate as a flare goes off after their team equalised during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La Cartu...
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, centre, is congratulated by team mates after scoring his side's second goal during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real M...

Real Madrid's Rodrygo, left, celebrates with Vinicius Junior after scoring his side's second goal during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Ma...

Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La Cartu...

Real Madrid's Rodrygo, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La Car...

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, top, challenges for the ball with Osasuna's Aimar Oroz during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and O...

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, centre, argues with Osasuna's David Garcia during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La C...

Osasuna's Lucas Torro celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La Cartuj...

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La Cartuja stadium in Seville,...

Osasuna's Ez Abde, right, is tackled by Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La Cartuja...

Osasuna's Lucas Torro, left, falls next to Real Madrid's Federico Valverde during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La ...

Osasuna's fans gathered at Plaza del Castillo square during the final Copa del Rey soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid, in Pamplona, northern...

Osasuna's fans gathered at Plaza del Castillo square during the final Copa del Rey soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid, in Pamplona, northern...

Real Madrid fans cheer during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday, May 6, ...

Spain's King Felipe, centre and his daughter Princess Sofia, centre right, watch the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La C...

Osasuna fans celebrate as a flare goes off after their team equalised during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La Cartu...

Real Madrid's Rodrygo, centre, is congratulated by team mates after scoring his side's second goal during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real M...

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Rodrygo scored twice to lead Real Madrid to its first Copa del Rey title in nearly a decade after a 2-1 victory over Osasuna in the final on Saturday.

Rodrygo was set up by fellow Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior to give Madrid the lead just two minutes after kickoff at La Cartuja Stadium.

Osasuna’s Lucas Torró equalized in the 58th, but Rodrygo put Madrid back ahead for good in the 70th.

It was Madrid’s 20th Copa del Rey title and its first since 2014.

With the Spanish cup in hand, Madrid will host Manchester City on Tuesday in the opening match of their Champions League semifinal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport