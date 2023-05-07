AP PHOTOS: Pageantry, rain herald King Charles' coronation

Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown and carrying the Sovereign's Orb and Sceptre leaves Westminster Abbey after coronation in ... Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown and carrying the Sovereign's Orb and Sceptre leaves Westminster Abbey after coronation in central London Saturday, May 6, 2023. The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. (Ben Stansall/POOL photo via AP)