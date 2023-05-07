Evenepoel obliterates rivals to win Giro opening time trial

ORTONA, Italy (AP) — Pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel stormed to victory in the opening time trial of the Giro d’Italia to take the first leader’s jersey on Saturday.

The world champion will hope to be wearing the pink jersey when the Giro finishes in Rome on May 28.

An impressive ride from Evenepeol saw him finish the 19.6-kilometer (12-mile) route from Fossacesia Marina to Ortona in 21 minutes, 18 seconds — obliterating his main rivals.

Evenepoel, who rides for Soudal Quick-Step, was 22 seconds faster than Filippo Ganna and 29 ahead of João Almeida.

Primož Roglič, who is considered Evenepoel’s strongest challenger, endured an early blow as he finished 43 seconds behind the Belgian.

It was a dominant performance from Evenepoel from the start and he had a 20-second advantage at the halfway point, while Roglič was already 26 seconds slower than him at that point.

Sunday’s second stage is a 202-kilometer route from Teramo to San Salvo.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports