176 dead, many more missing after Congo floods

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE , ASSOCIATED PRESS, Associated Press
2023/05/07 00:06
Relatives gather to identify bodies in the village of Nyamukubi, South Kivu province, Congo, Saturday, May 6, 2023. The death toll from flash floods a...
A woman reacts upon discovering that members of her family were killed, as volunteers nearby remove their bodies, in the village of Nyamukubi, South K...
People walk next to houses destroyed by the floods in the village of Nyamukubi, South Kivu province, in Congo Saturday, May 6, 2023. The death toll fr...
A woman reacts upon discovering that members of her family were killed, as volunteers nearby remove their bodies, in the village of Nyamukubi, South K...
People walk next to a house destroyed by the floods in the village of Nyamukubi, South Kivu province, in Congo, Saturday, May 6, 2023. The death toll ...
Villagers gather to identify victims in the village of Nyamukubi, South Kivu province, in Congo, Saturday, May 6, 2023. The death toll from flash floo...
A woman with missing family members cries as she learns further bodies have been found on a nearby island, in the village of Nyamukubi, South Kivu pro...
Relatives gather to identify victims in the village of Nyamukubi, South Kivu province, in Congo Saturday, May 6, 2023. The death toll from flash flood...
Women react as villagers gather to identify bodies in the village of Nyamukubi, South Kivu province, in Congo Saturday, May 6, 2023. The death toll fr...
A Red Cross worker stands next to bodies at a makeshift morgue at a primary school in Bushushu, South Kivu province, Congo, Saturday, May 6, 2023. The...

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The death toll from flash floods and landslides in eastern Congo has risen to 176, with some 100 people still missing, according to a provisional assessment given by the governor and authorities in the country's South Kivu province.

Rivers broke their banks in villages in the territory of Kalehe close to the shores of Lake Kivu. Authorities also reported scores of people injured.

South Kivu Gov. Théo Ngwabidje visited the area to see the destruction for himself, and posted on his Twitter account that the provincial government had dispatched medical, shelter and food supplies.

Several main roads to the affected area have been been made impassable by the rains, hampering the relief efforts.

President Felix Tshisekedi has declared a national day of mourning on Monday to honor the victims, and the central government is sending a crisis management team to South Kivu to support the provincial government.

Heavy rains in recent days have brought misery to thousands in East Africa, with parts of Uganda and Kenya also seeing heavy rainfall.

Flooding and landslides in Rwanda, which borders Congo, left 129 people dead earlier this week.