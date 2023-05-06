Milan's Leão injured days before Champions League semifinal

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan forward Rafael Leão was injured on Saturday, just four days before the Rossoneri’s Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan.

Leão limped off in the 11th minute of Milan’s match against Lazio in Serie A, shortly after pulling up and clutching the top of his right thigh.

The 23-year-old Leão is a key player for the Rossoneri and has scored 12 league goals this season.

Milan hosts city rival Inter in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal on Wednesday. The return leg is the following Tuesday.

