EU festival in Taipei helps with fundraising for ambulance for Ukraine

Ukraine stall sells foods, handicraft

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/06 20:39
The two-day Europe Day festival in Taipei pays special attention to Ukraine. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A two-day European Union festival in Taipei City includes a campaign to raise money to send an ambulance to Ukraine, reports said Saturday (May 6).

The May 6-7 Europe Day event at the Huashan 1914 Creative Park marked the 20th anniversary of the launch of the European Economic Trade Office (EETO) in Taiwan, CNA reported. The main part of the area consisted of about 80 stalls selling foods and other traditional products from EU nations.

One of the stalls, set up by the organization Taiwan Stands with Ukraine, aimed to raise NT$140,000 (US$4,500) for a second ambulance to help victims of the war in Ukraine. The money will come from the sale of handicraft, ornaments, T-shirts, and food products, including Easter bread.

The festival also sold or exhibited foods and items from the 16 EU member nations with offices in Taiwan, and included a travel fair and a show of animal care products.
European Union
Europe Day
Ukraine
Taiwan Stands with Ukraine
fundraising
ambulance
donations
Huashan 1914 Creative Park

