Paraguay president-elect might visit Taiwan before inauguration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Paraguay President-elect Santiago Pena might visit Taiwan before his Aug. 15 inauguration, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told reporters Saturday (May 6).

The previous day, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) made a phone call to congratulate Pena on his April 30 election victory, which dispelled fears that Taiwan’s only ally in South America might switch recognition to China. During the 20-minute conversation, they also discussed closer cooperation and continuing friendship.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei City on Saturday, Wu said Taiwan would invite him to visit, with the timing most likely before the new president’s swearing-in ceremony on Aug. 15, per CNA. Pena said he had met President Tsai when she visited Paraguay and he served as finance minister.

As to who would represent Taiwan at Pena’s inauguration in Asuncion, Wu said preparations were still under way. Media speculated that Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) could lead the delegation.

Paraguay is one of Taiwan’s 13 official allies, with a history of official diplomatic relations going back 66 years. Opposition voices in Paraguay have been pushing for a switch to Beijing in order to promote beef and soy exports.