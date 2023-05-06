New food show 'Taiwan Bites' hits sweet spot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tune in quick for “Taiwan Bites,” a new food series hosted by New York-based chef Eric Sze, which delves into Taiwan cuisine and its culinary roots and culture.

The innovative series from AXN features Taiwanese restaurants in cities around the world, including Dresden, Izmir, Singapore, Bangkok, Krakow, and Paris.

Roger Cheng, founder and executive producer at Go Inside, a Taipei-based production company, is the executive producer. He said "Taiwan Bites" was part of a “Taiwan Week” in late April on the international entertainment pay-TV channel AXN.

He said “it’s really a first-ever global food series focused on Taiwanese cuisine as we are seeing a new trend of people enjoying Taiwanese food more across the globe.”

"I have always wanted to do a food series on Taiwanese food and the show concept of exploring Taiwanese cuisine in the world started around 2017. The development and research process for the series took more than four years.

"During the intercontinental filming for ‘Taiwan Bites,’ we encountered challenges such as quarantine policies and visa issues, but thankfully, we still managed to make it happen and all the crew members were safe and sound.”

"Taiwan Bites" features food writers Steven Crook, Katy Hui-Wen Hung, and author Cathy Erway. The show is at 7 p.m,, every Monday to Wednesday, until Tuesday (May 9).