Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan registers 40.1 C as hottest temperature of 2023 so far

Rain likely to end period of high temperatures Sunday

  217
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/06 17:02
Taiwan recorded its hottest day of the year so far Saturday. 

Taiwan recorded its hottest day of the year so far Saturday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The mercury surged to a 2023 record of 40.1 degrees Celsius in Tainan City’s Beiliao District on “lixia” (立夏), traditionally considered the beginning of summer Saturday (May 6).

Earlier in the day, Dawu in Taitung County reported a maximum temperature of 39.7 C, the Liberty Times reported. However, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) later said Beiliao had been hotter, setting the highest temperature in Taiwan for 2023 so far, and the first time the mercury had exceeded 40 C.

A red temperature alert was in force for parts of Tainan City Saturday, meaning temperatures of at least 38 C had been occurring for three days in a row. The Nanhua District recorded 38.8 C and 38.4 C on Thursday (May 4) and Friday (May 5) respectively.

Similar temperatures were possible Saturday in parts of Kaohsiung City, Taitung County, and Hualien County, forecasters warned. Chiayi City, Chiayi County, and parts of Pingtung County were susceptible to temperatures of 36 C.

Rainfall was expected to cover most of Taiwan beginning Sunday (May 7), also causing temperatures to drop to 30 C or lower even in southern regions, according to CWB forecasters.
hot
hot weather
summer
Central Weather Bureau

RELATED ARTICLES

Weather in Taiwan to turn cool, rainy over weekend
Weather in Taiwan to turn cool, rainy over weekend
2023/05/05 20:46
Tainan in southern Taiwan sizzles at 38.8 C, hottest temperature this year
Tainan in southern Taiwan sizzles at 38.8 C, hottest temperature this year
2023/05/04 15:41
Taiwan to experience showers and cooler weather this week
Taiwan to experience showers and cooler weather this week
2023/04/24 09:58
Rain front after weekend unlikely to end Taiwan drought
Rain front after weekend unlikely to end Taiwan drought
2023/04/22 20:42
Taiwan to see unstable weather starting Thursday
Taiwan to see unstable weather starting Thursday
2023/04/18 20:12