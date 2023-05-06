Taiwan registers 40.1 C as hottest temperature of 2023 so far

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The mercury surged to a 2023 record of 40.1 degrees Celsius in Tainan City’s Beiliao District on “lixia” (立夏), traditionally considered the beginning of summer Saturday (May 6).

Earlier in the day, Dawu in Taitung County reported a maximum temperature of 39.7 C, the Liberty Times reported. However, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) later said Beiliao had been hotter, setting the highest temperature in Taiwan for 2023 so far, and the first time the mercury had exceeded 40 C.

A red temperature alert was in force for parts of Tainan City Saturday, meaning temperatures of at least 38 C had been occurring for three days in a row. The Nanhua District recorded 38.8 C and 38.4 C on Thursday (May 4) and Friday (May 5) respectively.

Similar temperatures were possible Saturday in parts of Kaohsiung City, Taitung County, and Hualien County, forecasters warned. Chiayi City, Chiayi County, and parts of Pingtung County were susceptible to temperatures of 36 C.

Rainfall was expected to cover most of Taiwan beginning Sunday (May 7), also causing temperatures to drop to 30 C or lower even in southern regions, according to CWB forecasters.