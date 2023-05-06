Taiwan Army helicopters perform nighttime live-fire drills

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army Aviation and Special Forces Command is conducting a multi-day live fire exercise at Hengchun Joint Training Base.

In addition to daytime shooting, the Army Aviation’s 602nd Brigade also carried out two nighttime target practice sessions to hone the night flying and precision shooting abilities of pilots, Military News Agency (MNA) reported.

At dusk, pilots and mechanics conducted pre-flight checks. Once it became dark, the ground crew carried out hot arming for Blackhawk, SuperCobra, and Kiowa helicopters, all the while communicating with the pilots to ensure safety.

With the cooperation of ground personnel, the pilots performed firing missions, which improved their combat capability, MNA said.

In March, the command held a multi-day live-fire exercise to increase its combat capability and familiarize pilots with air-to-surface weapons.

Drills were also held at Hengchun Joint Training Base and featured Apache, Blackhawk, SuperCobra, and Kiowa helicopters. The pilots fired traditional ammunition, including Hydra rockets and 30mm and 7.62 machine guns at targets with great accuracy, reflecting high-quality training.