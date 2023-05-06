KMT will select Taiwan presidential candidate before June

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) confirmed Saturday (May 6) the opposition party would select its presidential candidate before the end of May, while rejecting reports the choice of New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) would be announced on May 17.

While Hou has long been considered the frontrunner, Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) has been traveling the country to explain his policies and meet with politicians. The tycoon received considerable media attention for his proposal to build a small nuclear plant in each county and city, a move likely to be unpopular in New Taipei City, home of two of the country’s two nuclear plants.

Following media reports that Hou was certain to be the KMT leadership’s choice, Chu said the opposition party’s task was to reach a level of consensus, without a need for speculation, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. Chu confirmed the party would complete the process of selecting a candidate for the Jan. 13, 2024 election in May and announce the decision at the appropriate time.

Hou and Gou visited separate temples Saturday to meet local politicians and rally supporters. Gou said he was planning four rallies, while Hou responded that both candidates were seeking the best for the country.

Turning to the nuclear issue, Hou did not comment on Gou’s proposals, but condemned the government’s plan to turn Taiwan into a nuclear-free homeland in 2025 as unrealistic and impossible. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) wants the two nuclear plants in New Taipei City and the one in Pingtung County to cease operations in 2025 at the latest.