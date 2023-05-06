Taiwan aid to Turkey earthquake victims continues

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan’s representative office in Turkey is continuing to aid victims of the deadly February earthquake by providing daily hot meals and supplies.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southern and central Turkey and northern and western Syria on Feb. 6, resulting in more than 50,000 deaths.

In the immediate aftermath of the quake, Envoy to Turkey Huang Chi-yang (黃志揚) visited Kahramanmaras province, the epicenter, to inspect the implementation of a food security and health safety plan for victims in the 10 provinces most severely affected, per a Taipei Economic and Cultural Mission in Ankara press release.

With the help of the Turkish Red Crescent, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Presidency of Migration Management, and other departments, Huang was able to implement this plan. He used a portion of the US$5 million (NT$150 million) in donations from Taiwanese to feed the victims, per CNA.

In addition, mobile showers and laundry facilities were set up in the camps to reduce hygiene issues. The Turkish Red Crescent said it has deployed about 900 personnel nationwide and recruited about 1,400 volunteers to help in disaster relief and recovery work.

There are over 200 personnel stationed in Kahramanmaras province, it said.

In Kilavuzlu Millet Bahcesi National Park, there are 255 tents accommodating approximately 1,500 disaster victims. The area is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Education on behalf of AFAD, with a central kitchen set up in the camp to provide about 750,000 meals and 17,000 loaves of bread daily for 300,000 disaster victims.

The camp relies on donations received from Taiwan and other areas. Another camp is located on an athletic field, which houses about 1,800 to 2,000 victims who also benefit from the food security plan funded by Taiwanese donations.

Taiwan sent 130 rescuers and five rescue dogs to Turkey immediately following the earthquake. It also donated 4 tons of search and rescue equipment and materials to the AKUT Search and Rescue Association.