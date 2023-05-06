Taiwan Strait tensions threaten Guam’s security

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Panelists at a University of Guam (UOG) forum looking at the impact of a cross-strait conflict on Guam agreed the island territory would be in the crosshairs of China if the U.S. was involved.

“A Taiwan crisis is related to a Guam crisis,” Pacific Center for Island Security Board Director Leland Bettis said. China’s military capabilities are a threat to Taiwan and to every base and ally in the region that might be engaged in a conflict involving Taiwan, he said.

He mentioned that China and North Korea have specifically developed weapons designed to target Guam.

“Guam is the only space in the region where the United States can unilaterally project military power,” Bettis said. As China’s strength has increased, all that stands in the way of invading Taiwan is U.S. deterrence in the region, he said.

Though Guam is not actively involved in the current Taiwan crisis “the threat is real,” he said. Bettis pointed to B-52 bombers being stationed on the island territory and the construction of fuel storage tanks as preparations the U.S. military is making to ensure it is ready for a potential Chinese attack.

He also emphasized the importance of food security and protecting the supply chain.

The U.S. Navy’s Joint Region Marianas chief of staff, Michael Smith, said that in terms of defending Guam, it is U.S. territory and the American military is “here to stay.” The U.S. “remains committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific” and engages with Taiwan in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act, he added.

Smith said the THAAD missile system, set up in 2014, is strictly “defensive in nature,” as is the forthcoming Enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense System, which will provide 360-degree coverage over the entire island. The system is meant to eliminate enemy cruise, ballistic, and hypersonic missiles targeted at Guam, he explained.

Meanwhile, the director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam, Paul Yin-Lien Chen (陳盈連), said he has been seeking out Taiwanese investors to the island, mostly in the tourism sector. One Taiwanese company, Honhui Group, is building a hotel in Tumon Bay, he said.

There has also been “intensive cooperation” with the UOG, Chen said, including a donation of US$600,000 by a Taiwanese individual to establish a scholarship recruiting Taiwanese students to study in Guam.

If Taiwan values Guam as the best investment destination, Guamanians should have confidence in themselves, he said.

Commenting on Taiwan’s geopolitical conundrum, he acknowledged that Taiwan does have close links to China, including in trade. However, he said Taiwan is dedicated to maintaining the status quo and 23 million Taiwanese reject China’s proposed "one China, two systems.”

“There should be no force applied to cross-strait dialogue,” he said.

Chen said that in addition to the Taiwan Relations Act, the Six Assurances, Taiwan Travel Act, and TAIPEI Act ratified by U.S. Congress help keep Taiwan safe from China. The representative also said he hopes the U.S. will offer enough assistance that will empower Taiwan to defend itself.

Other guest speakers at the forum included Clynton E. Ridgell, deputy chief of staff for the office of the governor of Guam; Chris Barnett, a senator in the Guam legislature; Clarence Lagutang, Port Authority Capital Improvement Project Manager; and UOG Professor Ronald L. McNinch.

Guam has two American military facilities, including Andersen Air Force Base and Naval Base Guam.