Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked seven Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (May 5) and 6 a.m. on Saturday (May 6).

Of the seven People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one anti-submarine helicopter (Ka-28) entered Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 74 military aircraft and 27 naval vessels around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight path of 1 of Ka-28 ASW into Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ. (MND photo)