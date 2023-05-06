Alexa
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / April 29 - May 5, 2023

By Associated Press
2023/05/06 10:16
A royal enthusiast wears a a crown as he holds decorations depicting Britain's King Charles III, while camping along the Mall, a week ahead of his cor...
Dancers perform for Pope Francis during a meeting with youth, at the Laszlo Papp Budapest Sports Arena, in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 29, 2023...
Jared Leto, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's pet "Choupette," waves as he arrives to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala, in Ne...
A race fan wears a floral hat on the grounds of Churchill Downs before the start of the 149th running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race in Louisville, K...
A Napoli fan celebrates, holding a flare in his mouth, after his team scored the first goal during the Series A soccer match against Salernitana, outs...
Visitors watch flowing data sculptures at the exhibition "Refik Anadol. Machine Hallucinations" at the Kunstpalast art museum in Duesseldorf, Germany,...
People view some of the more than 5 million tulips spanning 27 acres at the Abbotsford Tulip Festival at Lakeland Flowers, in Abbotsford, B.C., Wednes...
Visitors dressed as frogs walk along a popular street lined with bars, in Beijing, Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A person taking part in a reenactment of the Battle of Puebla holds a chicken's head in his mouth, during a Cinco de Mayo celebration, in Mexico City,...
Theater director Zhenya Berkovich sits in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing in Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 5, 2023. Berkovich and playwright Sv...
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 32nd South East Asian Games at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday,...
Newlyweds Michael Van Worner and Erin Clemens, kiss after their Star Wars themed wedding, at The Little Vegas Chapel, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo...
Charlotte, a Venezuelan immigrant, stands in silhouette holding a baby doll as her family and others take shelter in the Chicago Police Department's 1...
A flock of sheep drink water in the Ebro River near Fustinana, about 110 kms south of Pamplona, northern Spain, Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro ...
A migrant is detained by Chilean Police for blocking the highway on the Chile-Peru border, near Arica, Chile, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. A migration crisis...
Bavarian highland folk dressed in traditional clothes transport a May tree to be erected at a nearby site, near Samerberg, Germany, Sunday, April 30, ...
Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham takes a selfie with teammate Brittney Griner, during the WNBA basketball teams' media day, in Phoenix, Wednesd...
New York police officers administer CPR to Jordan Neely, at the scene where a fight was reported on a subway train, in New York, Monday, May 1, 2023. ...
Actor Gregory Pekar joins a picket line with members of the Writers Guild of America, outside CBS Television City in the Fairfax District of Los Angel...
Sudanese evacuees wait before boarding a Saudi military ship to Jeddah port, at Port Sudan, Sudan, late Tuesday, May 2, 2023. AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
A vendor salvages items from the burned ruins of the Chada Market in the Petion-ville area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/...
People light candles for the victims near the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say a 13-year-old who open...
Britain's King Charles III is silhouetted behind the reflecting window of his car as he drives along The Mall in London, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Pho...

April 29 - May 5, 2023

From a royals fan in London securing his spot on The Mall a week ahead of King Charles III’s coronation to Sudanese waiting for evacuation to Saudi Arabia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

