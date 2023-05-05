Propylene Glycol Market Size (USD 6.9 Bn In 2032) with 5.0% CAGR ; Market.us

Latest Updated Report 2023;

Market Overview:

The propylene glycol market is a mature and well-established market that is driven by various applications in different industries, including cosmetics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and automotive. Propylene glycol is a versatile chemical that is used as a solvent, humectant, and preservative. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for propylene glycol in the food and beverage industry and the growing use of the chemical in the production of unsaturated polyester resins.

Key Statistics:

The Propylene Glycol Market Was Valued At USD 4.3 Bn In 2022 and Is Expected To Reach USD 6.9 Bn In 2032, with A CAGR of 5.0% From 2023 To 2032.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for propylene glycol, followed by North America and Europe.

The food and beverage industry is the largest end-use segment in the propylene glycol market.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Market, Request a Sample PDF: https://market.us/report/propylene-glycol-market/request-sample/

Market Evaluation: The propylene glycol market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for the chemical in the food and beverage industry and the growing use of chemical in the production of unsaturated polyester resins. However, the market is also hindered by factors such as the availability of substitutes and the environmental concerns associated with the production and use of propylene glycol.

Largest and Fastest Growing Region: The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for propylene glycol, accounting for the majority of the global market share. The region is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years, driven by factors such as the growing demand for propylene glycol in the food and beverage industry and the increasing use of the chemical in the production of unsaturated polyester resins. The Middle East and Africa region is the fastest-growing market for propylene glycol, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products.

Interested in Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://market.us/report/propylene-glycol-market/#inquiry/

Demand Analysis: The demand for propylene glycol is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for the chemical in the food and beverage industry, the growing use of the chemical in the production of unsaturated polyester resins, and the increasing use of propylene glycol as a solvent and humectant in various industries.

Top Key Trends: Some of the key trends in the propylene glycol market include the increasing use of propylene glycol in the production of unsaturated polyester resins, the growing demand for propylene glycol in the food and beverage industry, and the rising popularity of bio-based propylene glycol.

Top Impacting Factors: Some of the key factors that are impacting the propylene glycol market include the increasing demand for the chemical in the food and beverage industry, the growing use of the chemical in the production of unsaturated polyester resins, and the rising popularity of bio-based propylene glycol. Other factors include the availability of substitutes, the environmental concerns associated with the production and use of propylene glycol, and the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials.

Market Key Players:

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

INEOS Oxide

Shell Plc.

Adeka Corporation

Huntsman International LLC.

LyondellBasell Industries Industries N.V.

Archer Danials Midland Company

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., Ltd.

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC

Temix International S.R.L.

Other Key Players

Buy the Latest Edition to Get full access – https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=33883

Key Benefits for Stakeholders: Some of the key benefits for stakeholders in the propylene glycol market include the increasing demand for the chemical in various industries, the growing use of propylene glycol in the production of unsaturated polyester resins, and the rising popularity of bio-based propylene glycol.

Propylene Glycol Key Market Segments

Based on Source

Petroleum Based

Bio-Based

Based on Grade

Industrial Grade

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Antifreeze & Functional Fluids

Liquid Detergents

Plasticizers

Paints & Coating

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Other Grades

Animal Feed

Tobacco Humectants

Inks

Lacquers

Varnishes

Based on End-User

Construction

Transportation

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Other End-Users

Why buy?

– Data-Driven Decision Making and Business Opportunities

– Identify growth strategies across markets

– Analyze your competitor’s market

– Know the financial performance of competitors with better insight

– Benchmark performance in comparison to key competitors

– Develop regional and country strategies

Top Reports

Communication Contact:

Global Business Development Team: market.us

Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Send Email: inquiry@market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Tel: +1 718 618 4351

Website:https://market.us