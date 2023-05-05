Propylene Glycol Market Size (USD 6.9 Bn In 2032) with 5.0% CAGR ; Market.us

Latest Updated Report 2023;
Market Overview:
The propylene glycol market is a mature and well-established market that is driven by various applications in different industries, including cosmetics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and automotive. Propylene glycol is a versatile chemical that is used as a solvent, humectant, and preservative. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for propylene glycol in the food and beverage industry and the growing use of the chemical in the production of unsaturated polyester resins.
Key Statistics:
- The Propylene Glycol Market Was Valued At USD 4.3 Bn In 2022 and Is Expected To Reach USD 6.9 Bn In 2032, with A CAGR of 5.0% From 2023 To 2032.
- The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for propylene glycol, followed by North America and Europe.
- The food and beverage industry is the largest end-use segment in the propylene glycol market.
For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Market, Request a Sample PDF: https://market.us/report/propylene-glycol-market/request-sample/
Market Evaluation: The propylene glycol market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for the chemical in the food and beverage industry and the growing use of chemical in the production of unsaturated polyester resins. However, the market is also hindered by factors such as the availability of substitutes and the environmental concerns associated with the production and use of propylene glycol.
Largest and Fastest Growing Region: The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for propylene glycol, accounting for the majority of the global market share. The region is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years, driven by factors such as the growing demand for propylene glycol in the food and beverage industry and the increasing use of the chemical in the production of unsaturated polyester resins. The Middle East and Africa region is the fastest-growing market for propylene glycol, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products.
Interested in Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://market.us/report/propylene-glycol-market/#inquiry/
Demand Analysis: The demand for propylene glycol is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for the chemical in the food and beverage industry, the growing use of the chemical in the production of unsaturated polyester resins, and the increasing use of propylene glycol as a solvent and humectant in various industries.
Top Key Trends: Some of the key trends in the propylene glycol market include the increasing use of propylene glycol in the production of unsaturated polyester resins, the growing demand for propylene glycol in the food and beverage industry, and the rising popularity of bio-based propylene glycol.
Top Impacting Factors: Some of the key factors that are impacting the propylene glycol market include the increasing demand for the chemical in the food and beverage industry, the growing use of the chemical in the production of unsaturated polyester resins, and the rising popularity of bio-based propylene glycol. Other factors include the availability of substitutes, the environmental concerns associated with the production and use of propylene glycol, and the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials.
Market Key Players:
- The Dow Chemical Company
- BASF SE
- INEOS Oxide
- Shell Plc.
- Adeka Corporation
- Huntsman International LLC.
- LyondellBasell Industries Industries N.V.
- Archer Danials Midland Company
- Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., Ltd.
- DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC
- Temix International S.R.L.
- Other Key Players
Buy the Latest Edition to Get full access – https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=33883
Key Benefits for Stakeholders: Some of the key benefits for stakeholders in the propylene glycol market include the increasing demand for the chemical in various industries, the growing use of propylene glycol in the production of unsaturated polyester resins, and the rising popularity of bio-based propylene glycol.
Propylene Glycol Key Market Segments
Based on Source
- Petroleum Based
- Bio-Based
Based on Grade
- Industrial Grade
- Unsaturated Polyester Resin
- Antifreeze & Functional Fluids
- Liquid Detergents
- Plasticizers
- Paints & Coating
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics
- Other Grades
- Animal Feed
- Tobacco Humectants
- Inks
- Lacquers
- Varnishes
Based on End-User
- Construction
- Transportation
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Other End-Users
Why buy?
– Data-Driven Decision Making and Business Opportunities
– Identify growth strategies across markets
– Analyze your competitor’s market
– Know the financial performance of competitors with better insight
– Benchmark performance in comparison to key competitors
– Develop regional and country strategies
Top Reports
- Automotive 3D Printing Market Expected to Achieve a Valuation of USD 15.8 Bn by 2032
- Automotive Predictive Maintenance Market Value Expected to Reach US$ 100 Billion by 2032 | Exclusive Report by Market.us
- Blind Spot Alert System Market Predicted to Garner USD 21 Bn By 2032, At CAGR 11.7%
- Biometric Seat Technology Market Is Predicted to Reach a Size of US$ 701.3 Million by 2032, With a Market Growth of 13.1% | Market.us
- Augmented Reality Windshield Market Poised to Reach a Valuation of USD 910 Million by 2032 | Exclusive Report By Market.us
- Coronary Stents Market Size to Grow By USD 24.0 Bn by 2032 | Abbott & Medtronic Identified as Key Vendors – Market.us
- Chlorine Market Size to grow by US$ 67.2 Billion in 2032, Driven by the Increasing R&D – Market.us
- Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size to Surpass USD 29.5 Billion by 2032 | North America Accounted Highest Revenue share of 45 %
- Sports Technology Market Size is Expected to Surpass US$ 79.2 Billion Through 2032 | Market.us Study
- Stolen Vehicle Tracking Software Market to Expand at a CAGR of 7.9%, Driven by Increasing Demand for Vehicle Security | Market.us Report
- Smart Wearable Market Growth Accelerating at a CAGR of 15.3% With Rise in Ongoing Trend of Tech-Savvy Customers
- Animal Feeds Additives Market Size Growing at 3.5% CAGR Set to Reach USD 56.6 Bn By 2032 | Market.us
Communication Contact:
Global Business Development Team: market.us
Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)
Send Email: inquiry@market.us
Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States
Tel: +1 718 618 4351
Website:https://market.us