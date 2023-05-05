Pet Grooming Services Market Revenues Could Hit the USD 10.1 Billion Mark by 2032

Market Overview:

The pet grooming services market refers to the industry that provides grooming services to pets such as dogs, cats, and other animals. The market is driven by factors such as increasing pet ownership, rising disposable incomes, and growing pet humanization.

The pet grooming services market was valued at USD 5.3 Billion by 2022 from USD 10.1 Billion in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Key Statistics:

Dog grooming services are the most commonly availed services, followed by cat grooming services.

North America is the largest market for pet grooming services, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Market Evaluation:

The pet grooming services market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of pets, rising demand for high-quality grooming services, and the growing trend of pet humanization. However, the market is also hindered by factors such as the lack of skilled professionals and the high costs of grooming services.

The demand for pet grooming services is driven by factors such as increasing pet ownership, rising disposable incomes, and growing pet humanization. Pet owners are increasingly looking for high-quality grooming services that can provide better hygiene and health benefits to their pets.

North America is the largest market for pet grooming services, accounting for the majority of the global market share. The region is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of pets and rising demand for high-quality grooming services. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for pet grooming services, driven by the rising adoption of pets and increasing disposable incomes.

Top Key Trends:

Some of the key trends in the pet grooming services market include the increasing popularity of mobile pet grooming services, the rising demand for natural and organic grooming products, and the growing trend of personalized grooming services.

Top Impacting Factors:

Some of the key factors that are impacting the pet grooming services market include the increasing adoption of pets, rising disposable incomes, and growing pet humanization. Other factors include the availability of high-quality grooming products and the emergence of mobile grooming services.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

Some of the key benefits for stakeholders in the pet grooming services market include the growing demand for high-quality grooming services, increasing profitability for grooming service providers, and the rising popularity of personalized grooming services.

Top Key Players

PetSmart Inc.

Hollywood Grooming Inc.

Paradise 4 Paws

Anvis Inc.

Paws & Company

Petsfolio

Aussue Pet Mobile

Wag Labs, Inc.

Prodiet Pet Foods, Inc.

Other Key Players

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Some of the key drivers of the pet grooming services market include the increasing adoption of pets, rising disposable incomes, and growing pet humanization. Other drivers include the availability of high-quality grooming products and the emergence of mobile grooming services.

Restraints:

Some of the key restraints in the pet grooming services market include the lack of skilled professionals and the high costs of grooming services. Other restraints include the availability of low-cost alternatives and the lack of standardization in grooming certifications.

Opportunities:

Some of the key opportunities in the pet grooming services market include the rising demand for natural and organic grooming products, the growing popularity of mobile grooming services, and the increasing adoption of pets in emerging markets.

Challenges:

Some of the key challenges in the pet grooming services market include the lack of skilled professionals, the high costs of grooming services, and the lack of standardization in grooming certifications. Other challenges include the availability of low-cost alternatives and the need to comply with regulatory requirements.

Key Market Segments

By Pet Type

Dogs

Cats

Fish

Birds

Horses

Other Pet Types

By Service Type

Bathing & Brushing

Nail Trimming

Massage/Spa

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

