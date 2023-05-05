Weather in Taiwan to turn cool, rainy over weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cold front and stronger northeastern monsoon will bring cool temperatures and rain to north and east Taiwan over the weekend.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported that the weather in Taiwan will become unstable on Saturday (May 6) as a cold front approaches, though temperatures will remain high. East Taiwan will see increased chances of rain while skies in other areas will remain cloudy to clear. North Taiwan and mountainous areas in central and south Taiwan may see sporadic showers in the afternoon.

The cold front will pass through Taiwan between Sunday (May 7) and Monday (May 8), bringing northeasterly winds along with it.

Temperatures in north and northeast Taiwan will turn cool, and there will be showers or thunderstorms. There will be sporadic showers in other areas.

The weather in north and northeast Taiwan will remain cool until Tuesday (May 9). Rainfall will start to decrease on Tuesday. In the afternoon, mountainous areas in central and south Taiwan, may see sporadic rain.

From Wednesday (May 10) to Friday (May 12), the northeasterly winds will wane, bringing temperatures in north and northeast Taiwan back up slightly. There may be sporadic rain in east Taiwan and mountainous areas in north Taiwan, while skies in other areas will be cloudy.

There may also be rain in mountainous areas in the afternoon.