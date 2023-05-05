10 places to feel like royalty in London

This iconic palace is at the center of royal celebration and mourning and has held many events over its long history. Since 1837, its been both the mo... This iconic palace is at the center of royal celebration and mourning and has held many events over its long history. Since 1837, its been both the monarch's administrative headquarters and official London residence. King Charles III, however, broke from tradition and did not immediately move into the 775-room palace after his mother's death. His coronation ceremony will take place on May 6.