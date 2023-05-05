Smart Vineyard Management Software Market Size Is Likely To Reach US$ In 2031 | Elmibit, ISAGRI

Report Ocean offers a thorough analysis of the Smart Vineyard Management Software Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth. Along with R&D, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and the local improvement of basic competition operating within the market on a global and local scale, the studies also include major strategic trends.

The Market report’s main goal is to impart industry knowledge and assist our clients in achieving organic growth in their specialized industries. For businesses and people interested in a certain industry or field, this research should be seen as a valuable source of information and guidance as it provides critical statistics on the global market status of the manufacturers. The primary accomplishment of this research is to provide strategic insight to businesses in this sector.

The global market for Smart Vineyard Management Software is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Smart Vineyard Management Software market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Smart Vineyard Management Software market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Smart Vineyard Management Software market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Smart Vineyard Management Software market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Smart Vineyard Management Software players cover Elmibit, ISAGRI, PrecisionHawk, SureHarvest Services and TerraNIS and etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Report Coverage

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global Smart Vineyard Management Software market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, value chain analysis, etc.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive picture of the global Smart Vineyard Management Software market, with both quantitative and qualitative data, to help readers understand how the Smart Vineyard Management Software market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War.

The base year considered for analyses is 2021, while the market estimates and forecasts are given from 2022 to 2028. The market estimates are provided in terms of revenue in USD millions.

Market Segmentation:

The study segments the Smart Vineyard Management Software market and forecasts the market size by Type (Cloud Based and On-Premises,), by Application (Yield Monitoring, Crop Scouting, Harvesting and Irrigation Management), and region (APAC, Americas, Europe, and Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation by type

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Segmentation by application

Yield Monitoring

Crop Scouting

Harvesting

Irrigation Management

Others

Segmentation by region

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Major companies covered

Elmibit

ISAGRI

PrecisionHawk

SureHarvest Services

TerraNIS

TracMap Limited

Chapter Introduction

Chapter 1: Scope of Smart Vineyard Management Software, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Smart Vineyard Management Software market size and CAGR, Smart Vineyard Management Software market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Smart Vineyard Management Software revenue, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Smart Vineyard Management Software revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, revenue segment by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Smart Vineyard Management Software market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Elmibit, ISAGRI, PrecisionHawk, SureHarvest Services, TerraNIS and TracMap Limited, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

Key Points: