Taiwan inflation exceeds 2% for 21 months in a row

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) stayed at 2.35% in April, showing inflation above 2% for the 21st month running, reports said Friday (May 5).

If only 17 key products were taken into account, the CPI increase reached 7.35%, its highest rise in 14 years, UDN reported. The Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) identified a surge in the price of eggs by 31.47% compared to April 2022 as one of the main factors contributing to high inflation.

The latest data showed core inflation for April 2023 at 2.72%, though the CPI rate for March and April stayed the same at 2.35%. Stabilizing prices for fruit and vegetables offset rises for eating out, pork, and eggs, according to the DGBAS.

Eating out became more expensive in April for 22 months in a row, with increases of 3.85%, 4.08%, and 4.41% for February, March, and April respectively. The price of pork increased by 12.51% compared to April 2022, and the price of chicken meat by 7.94%.