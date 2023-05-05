New Zealand wins toss, will field in ODI against Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and elected to field in the fourth one-day international against Pakistan on Friday.

Pakistan is eyeing a 5-0 sweep after beating under-strength New Zealand in the first three games.

New Zealand, which is touring Pakistan without eight regular white-ball cricketers who are playing in the Indian Premier League, awarded an ODI debut to fast bowler Ben Lister in one of the three changes made from the last game.

Lister replaced Adam Milne as all-rounder James Neesham and fast bowler Blair Tickner also returned to the side after being rested from the last game, replacing Henry Nicholls and Henry Shipley, respectively.

Pakistan was forced to make five changes, mainly because of injury niggles to Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. Naseem Shah and Abdullah Shafique were rested. Opening batter Shan Masood, all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, fast bowler Haris Rauf and and leg-spinner Usama Mir were drafted into the lineup.

___

Lineups:

New Zealand: Will Young, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Usama Mir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports