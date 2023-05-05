North America Oleochemicals Market Segmentation and Targeting: Insights and Opportunities in 2023-2031 | Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Cremer Oleo Gmbh & Co. KG, Alnor Oil Company

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “North America Oleochemicals Market”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

North America oleochemicals market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Increasing use of oleochemicals in soaps, detergents, food and beverages industries and increase in demand from end-use costumers driving the market. On the other hand, fluctuating price of raw materials and un-availability of the raw material is hampering the growth of market.

The North America oleochemicals market is segmented based on type into four notable segments as fatty acids, fatty alcohols, glycerin and others. Fatty acid are segmented on the basis of application into soap & detergent, intermediates, plastics, rubber, paper, rubber, coatings & resins, personal care, food & feed and others. Fatty acids are segmented on the basis of type into cocamidopropyl betaine and others. Fatty alcohols are segmented on the basis of application into soap & detergent, personal care, lubricants, amines and others. Fatty alcohols are segmented on the basis of type into sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), sodium laureth sulfate (SLES) and others. Glycerine is sub segmented on the basis of application into soap, pharmaceuical & cosmetic, alkyd resin, food, polyurethanes, tobacco and others. In 2018, fatty acid market segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

COVID-19 Impact

In 2019, the COVID-19 epidemic swept the globe. It brought everything to a halt. It had an impact on the entire world economy. Moreover, a great number of people have also perished. In total, 5,091,465 fatalities and 252,297,094 cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide. A majority of the nations on earth were affected by the pandemic. The pandemic brought some kind of loss in the majority of industries. The epidemic caused a slowdown in the chemical industry as well. According to Statista, the business generated over US$ 3.94 trillion in worldwide sales in 2019. An all-time high of US$5.4 trillion in revenue was produced by the sector in 2014.

The level of rivalry among well-known international corporations has been determined by studying a number of key industries, as well as market competition, market share, current developments in the sector, novel product launches, alliances, mergers, and acquisitions by key corporations.

The study examines the impact of COVID-19 outbreak in multiple ways.

It assesses the market trends affected by the pandemic

It examines how COVID-19 has disrupted the supply chain of the manufacturing industry, considering both upstream and downstream markets.

It evaluates the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and significant nations, along with its potential effects on the industry’s future growth.

Examined in the study are:

The report includes an assessment of market behavior, risk levels, and opportunity levels, along with a thorough evaluation of end-industry behavior and opportunity.

It also provides an anticipated timeline for the industry’s recovery.

Each study included in the report is more than 100+ pages long and provides an abundance of valuable insights. The report includes detailed graphs, tables, and insightful text, along with customized market reports that provide crucial market data for the industry.

The key market players for North America oleochemicals market are listed below;

Wilmar International Ltd.

Emery Oleo chemicals

KLK OLEO

Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Procter & Gamble

Godrej

Alnor Oil Company

BASF SE

Berg + Schmidt

Cremer Oleo Gmbh & Co. KG

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Evonik Industries AG

IOI Corporation Berhad

Kao Corporation

VVF LTD

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Derivative

Sector

The North America oleochemicals market is segmented based on sector into eight notable segments; soaps & toiletry, automotive components, detergents, food & beverages, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals & personal care, polymers and others. In 2018, soaps & toiletry segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The North America oleochemicals market is segmented based on derivatives into seven notable segments; surfactants, esters, amines, agrochemicals, bio lubricants, bio-polyols and others. In 2018, surfactants market segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into;

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

