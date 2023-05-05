Milwaukee Asia Reaffirms its Commitment to support the transformation of the construction workplace through provision of a 360 degree Health and Safety Solution

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 5 May 2023 - Regional industrial accident statistics highlight serious issues with on-site health and safety in Hong Kong workplaces and demonstrate the need for the contractors to embrace self-regulation and improved safety standards. To support contractors in achieving higher standards of health and safety, MILWAUKEE, an industry-leading manufacturer of heavy-duty cordless power tools, accessories and hand tools for professional users worldwide, has participated in the Hong Kong's Innovation and Technology Fund, to facilitate industry partner to uiltize its product ecosystem to create an effective health and safety's workplace.





Operating in the construction industry requires the ability to deal with numerous complex processes and business challenges, such as optimizing productivity, adhering to completion deadlines, effective collaboration with partners and employee safety. Milwaukee is committed to supporting the transformation of the construction workplace through provision of a 360 degree Health and Safety Solution to meet these challenges. The key features of this solution are as follows:





Minimizing injuries caused by accidents: Various accidents, such as dangling tool entanglement, operating errors and dropping of tools, may occur when using power tools/equipment on a construction site; Cordless solutions: Reduce the risks of cable tangling AUTOSTOP control: Stops a tool when encounter kick back RAPIDSTOP brake: Enable quick stop on tools when trigger released

Various accidents, such as dangling tool entanglement, operating errors and dropping of tools, may occur when using power tools/equipment on a construction site; Low noise, low vibration: Selective power tools feature low noise and low vibration configurations. For instance, M12 FUEL and M18 FUEL hydraulic impact drivers and high vibration tools designed with anti-vibration system (AVS), providing increased safety for the operators;

Selective power tools feature low noise and low vibration configurations. For instance, M12 FUEL and M18 FUEL hydraulic impact drivers and high vibration tools designed with anti-vibration system (AVS), providing increased safety for the operators; Personal protective equipment (PPE): MILWAUKEE is one of the leading manufacturers offering PPE, such as safety glasses and anti-cut gloves and safety helmet. This reflects MILWAUKEE's emphasis on safety and commitment to providing total protection for users;

MILWAUKEE is one of the leading manufacturers offering PPE, such as safety glasses and anti-cut gloves and safety helmet. This reflects MILWAUKEE's emphasis on safety and commitment to providing total protection for users; Dust control: A construction site is a dusty place. If workers are not properly protected, they are at greater risks of developing pneumoconiosis. MILWAUKEE offers a wide range of dust control tools to keep workers healthy. Its dust control devices and dust extrators for rotary hammers and grinders are professionally certified, which can reduce dusts by up to 90%; and

A construction site is a dusty place. If workers are not properly protected, they are at greater risks of developing pneumoconiosis. MILWAUKEE offers a wide range of dust control tools to keep workers healthy. Its dust control devices and dust extrators for rotary hammers and grinders are professionally certified, which can reduce dusts by up to 90%; and Reducing emissions: Its cordless solutions, including M12, M18 and MX FUEL technologies, are powered by lithium batteries, which eliminates gas emission issues.

"Our initiatives aim to implement safe working practices to ensure the protection of all workers on-site", says Jackie Chan, Milwaukee Commercial Director, Hong Kong & Taiwan. "Ensuring workplace safety is crucial, and it requires advanced planning and the provision of appropriate tools and equipment. Moreover, it is essential to provide comprehensive training to increase workers' awareness of potential hazards and enable them to implement safety precautions effectively. We have noticed a growing number of companies taking additional measures to safeguard their employees' safety, and we are delighted to collaborate with them to enhance workplace health and safety."Milwaukee is committed to ensuring the safety and efficiency of construction environment by expanding its product range to meet the ever-changing demands of the workplace environment. In addition to product development, Milwaukee also provides Job Site Solutions (JCC) consultancy services for the construction workplace. Through on-site inspections, each construction workplace is carefully assessed for any limitations, thereby enabling the selection of the most suitable tools and equipment to meet the site's unique requirements. Furthermore, the application of the new solution also improves production efficiency, simplifies and integrates cordless tool platforms, and significantly reduces operating costs. This solution has become a flagship service in the Asia-Pacific region, successfully helping construction operators create a safe and efficient work environment.Hashtag: #Milwaukee

