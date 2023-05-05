3D Cell Culture Market Revolution Anticipated in the Coming Years

The most recent research study on the global “3D Cell Culture Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The global 3D cell culture market is witnessing significant growth, owing to the limitations of 2D cell culture methods and the growing adoption of 3D cell culture in various biological research activities. 3D cell culture allows cells to grow in a 3D environment that mimics the typical organ microarchitecture, leading to better morphological and physiological changes compared to 2D culture. The market is expected to reach approximately USD 5.33 billion by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 29.2% during the 2018-2023 period.

The scaffold-based 3D cell culture product segment dominates the market, with a projected market share of 36.6% among all other product types by 2023. This is mainly attributed to their ability to mimic in vivo conditions for cell culture, driving their adoption among researchers.

The market is segmented based on applications into drug discovery and toxicology, cancer research, and stem cell research/regenerative medicine. The cancer research sub-segment held the largest market share of about 42.8% in 2017, due to the advantages offered by 3D cell culture over 2D culture, the growing number of cancer-related research activities, and funding initiatives across the globe. 3D cell culture can speed up the discovery of new drug candidates for cancer researchers and save money involved in developing cancer models for preclinical screening and testing, as well as for the research and development (R&D) of new therapies.

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies dominated the market with a revenue of USD 0.77 billion and 67% market share in 2017, due to the rising adoption of 3D cell culture as a new tool in early drug discovery, as well as the potential treatment of diseases. Furthermore, the rising need to continuously improve the productivity of pharmaceutical R&D is accelerating the implementation of 3D cell cultures in early drug discovery.

North America held the largest market share of about 41.8% of the global 3D cell culture market in 2017 due to the large number of ongoing research activities in this region and the availability of sufficient funding for research institutes to opt for relatively costlier techniques such as 3D cell culture methods. The countries of the Asia-Pacific region will grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period owing to the rising number of contract research activities, growing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies on this region for their R&D activities, and increasing awareness among researchers about the benefits of 3D cell culture over 2D methods.

The major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning Inc., Lonza Group, Merck & Co., InSphero AG, Hamilton, Kuraray, Emulate, Mimetas, and Global Cell Solutions Inc.

