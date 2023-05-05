Veterinary Diagnostics Market Momentum to Continue with Strong Growth Prospects

The most recent research study on the global “Veterinary Diagnostics Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The global veterinary diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 5,010.11 Million by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2023. The growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases is one of the primary drivers of the market, as early diagnosis and subsequent treatment can prevent these diseases from spreading.

Among the technology segments, clinical biochemistry dominated the market, accounting for 32.3% of the global revenue in 2017. The rising use of clinical chemistry analyzers, glucose monitoring, and blood gas and electrolyte analysis has fueled the demand for clinical biochemistry-based diagnostics. The immunodiagnostics segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing technology segment of the market, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2018-2023. The prevalence of animal-transmitted diseases has increased considerably, driving the demand for diagnostic tests that can quickly and efficiently detect pathogens.

The companion animal segment accounted for the largest share (52.5%) of the global revenue in 2017, and the market is estimated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Pet ownership has increased considerably in the past few years, especially in North America and Europe. In the U.S., the number of companion animals increased to 211.8 MN in 2017, from 157.15 in 2012. Furthermore, pet industry expenditure in the U.S. reached USD 69.51 Bn in 2017, from USD 53.33 Bn in 2012. Growth in pet ownership, coupled with increased spending on pet healthcare, especially in developed economies, has propelled the demand for veterinary diagnostics.

Consumables appeared to be the largest products segment in 2017, and is estimated to continue leading, accounting for an anticipated 34.9% share of the global market by 2023. Substantial demand from the developed countries of North America and Europe contributed to the considerable share of this segment during the past few years. In terms of end-users, point of care is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. It is expected to register a steady CAGR of 9.4% during the 2018-2023 period, driven by the development of low-cost and portable instruments with advanced functions.

North America held the largest share of the veterinary diagnostics market in 2017, owing to increased awareness about the harmful effects of zoonotic diseases. Increased spending by pet owners to improve pet health and increase the lifespan of pets has driven demand in North America, especially in the companion animal segment. Availability of attractive pet insurance policies has played a key role in driving the market in countries like the U.S. and Canada. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR (10.9%) during the 2018-2023 period. Substantial growth in farm animal population, especially in China and India, is likely to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Key companies operating in the global veterinary diagnostics market include IDEXX laboratories, Inc., Zoetis Inc., HESKA Corporation, Biolas Health, Inc., Abaxis, Inc., Neogen Corporation, QIAGEN, bioMrieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Virbac, Randox Laboratories Ltd., and IDvet. These companies are focusing on developing new products and technologies to expand their presence in the global market.

It also discusses market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for various regions and/or countries.

North America’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are covered in the report, along with Latin America’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook. The report also covers Europe’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are covered as well, along with the Middle East and Africa’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for countries such as Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The global veterinary diagnostics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, increased pet ownership, and technological advancements in diagnostic testing. The Asia-Pacific region presents significant growth opportunities for market players, providing ample scope for market expansion.

