Varicose Veins Market Analysis, Emerging Trends and Export/Import Projections up to 2030

The global varicose vein treatment devices market is growing at a rapid pace and is estimated to reach USD 1,388.86 Million by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 16.4% during the 2018-2023 period. The increasing number of patients suffering from varicose veins is driving the demand for technologically advanced treatment procedures, which is expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Thermal ablation is the most popular treatment mode for varicose veins, accounting for a 63.0% share of the global revenue in 2017. The demand for thermal ablation, including radiofrequency ablation and endovenous laser therapy, is expected to increase over the next few years due to the rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures with reduced recovery periods. Furthermore, attractive reimbursement policies and recommendations by healthcare organizations have resulted in spurring demand for thermal ablation.

Endovenous non-thermal ablation is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, increasing exponentially from 2018 to 2023 at a CAGR of 40.3%. Reduced risk of complications is the key driver of this non-tumescent process over thermal ablation and other conventional treatment methods. The market share of the stripping treatment method is expected to decline considerably, owing to the post-operative complications such as infections at the incision sites, heavy bleeding, blood clots, bruising or scarring, and nerve injury.

The hospital segment is the largest end-user of varicose vein treatment devices, holding a 55.8% share of the global revenue in 2017. The availability of experienced medical professionals, coupled with favorable medical insurance policies, has driven the demand for varicose veins treatment at hospitals. The specialized clinics segment, including dedicated clinics for varicose veins treatment, is projected to witness robust growth of 18.0% from 2018 to 2023, driven by patients’ demand for treatment at specialized clinics in developed economies. The adequate availability of cutting-edge, minimally invasive treatment procedures is predicted to drive the growth of this segment.

North America dominates the global varicose vein treatment devices market, accounting for a 45.3% share of the global revenue in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 20.3% during the 2018-2023 period, owing to increased awareness among patients, rising healthcare expenditure, and the prospects of the growing medical tourism industry.

Key companies operating in the global varicose vein treatment devices market include AngioDynamics, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Vascular Insights, LLC, Biolas Health, Inc., Energist Ltd., Medtronic plc, BTG plc, Alma Lasers, Inc., and Lumenis Ltd. These companies are focusing on developing new products and technologies to expand their presence in the global market.

The global varicose vein treatment devices market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of varicose veins, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies. The Asia-Pacific region presents significant growth opportunities for market players, providing ample scope for market expansion.

