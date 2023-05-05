Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Diagnostics Market Forecast, Demand and Supply Dynamics for the Next Decade

The most recent research study on the global “Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Diagnostics Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The increasing prevalence of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a growing public health concern globally due to the rising epidemic of type 2 diabetes and obesity. According to the NASH Education Program, NASH affects around 12% of the world’s adult population, with more than 80% of patients being obese, 44% having type 2 diabetes, and 72% having abnormal blood lipids.

The increasing prevalence of these ailments is expected to drive the demand for NASH diagnostics over the 2018-2023 period. Programs and initiatives to increase awareness, such as The NASH Education Program, are anticipated to bolster market growth. Rising investments for the development of accurate, reliable, and readily available diagnostic tests for NASH is also expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Liver biopsy is one of the broadly accepted diagnostic techniques for NASH detection since it provides accurate results. However, the invasive liver biopsy procedure has several disadvantages, such as pain, bleeding, and the possibility of injuring other organs. Thus, the adoption of non-invasive imaging techniques and biomarkers is anticipated to increase significantly. As a result, the market size of the liver biopsy technique is expected to grow at a slower rate than biomarkers, in developed regions like North America and Europe.

North America held the largest share of the NASH diagnostics market due to the growing prevalence of obesity and type 2 diabetes in the United States (U.S.) and Canada. NASH has been reported to be the second-most common cause for liver transplantations in the U.S. By 2020, it is expected to surpass hepatitis C as the leading cause for liver transplants. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to increasing awareness among patients and improving healthcare infrastructure. However, the high cost of NASH diagnosis through liver biopsy is restraining the growth of the market in developing regions like Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

The top 10 companies in the NASH diagnostics market include GENFIT SA, Echosens, SuperSonic Imagine, BioPredictive, One Way Liver, S.L. (OWL), VLVbio AB, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Prometheus Laboratories Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.

