Payment Security Market Insights: Key Trends and Export/Import Analysis for 2030

The payment security market is experiencing exponential growth globally, driven by the rising penetration of smartphones, acceptance of wearable technology, cumulative adoption of m-commerce and e-commerce by banking and financial services, entry of technology companies, and access to diverse payment technology solutions. The global payment security market is projected to reach USD 48.85 billion by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% during 2018-2023.

The payment security market is classified into three segments based on the subscription model: type, solution, and end-user. The type segment includes mobile payments, point of sales (POS) payments, and web payments. The POS payment segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period, with increasing consumer awareness and the conveniences of online shopping being the key drivers of growth. Payment security providers use artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools for purposes such as fraud detection and customer interaction.

The solution segment includes antivirus and firewall, encryption, tokenization, and fraud detection and prevention. The fraud detection and prevention segment holds the largest market share and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period, with public utilities and government vertical predicted to hold the largest market share in the fraud detection market. Data integrity is of utmost importance in tackling issues such as misappropriation of assets, data theft, bribery and corruption, accounting fraud, and money laundering.

The end-user segment includes retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, information technology (IT) and telecom, education, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and others. The retail and BFSI segments are anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18.5% and 20.6% respectively during the forecast period, with security playing a vital role in online trade. Data breaches make customers wary and influence them into discontinuing with the affected e-commerce websites. They prefer bank transfers and credit cards for travel payments.

North America holds the largest market share of the payment security market, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest growing market due to increasing use of mobile payments. With consumers increasingly embracing digital wallets, banks and businesses have transformed their payment infrastructures to support this surge. The report covers the market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for the payment security market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The top ten companies in the payment security market include Bluefin, SISA, Paygilant, Ingenico ePayments, ThreatMark, CyberSource, Braintree, Elavon, Intelligent Payments, and Shift4 Payments. These companies are constantly innovating to provide advanced payment security solutions to end-users.

The payment security market is growing rapidly, driven by the rising adoption of mobile payments, increasing awareness among consumers, and the need for data integrity in fraud detection and prevention. The market is expected to continue expanding during the forecast period, with the retail and BFSI segments being the key growth drivers. With the adoption of new technology innovations and the entry of new players, the payment security market is expected to remain highly competitive in the coming years.

