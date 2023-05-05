Telehealth Market Analysis: Current Trends and Future Import/Export Prospects up to 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Telehealth Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/telehealth-market/QI042

Telehealth, which refers to the use of telecommunication and digital technologies to provide healthcare services, is rapidly gaining popularity worldwide. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and higher government expenditure on healthcare are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the telehealth market. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the 2017-2022 period, reaching a value of USD 78.83 billion by 2022.

Technology segment insights:

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is the most prevalent telehealth technology and accounted for 63% of the market share in 2017. The increasing number of regulations in countries such as the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, mandating fines on readmission of patients within 30 days of discharge, are driving RPM adoption. Mobile health (mHealth), with a market share of 22% in 2017, has immense potential in the wide distribution of medical information to both patients and medical practitioners. Video telemedicine accounted for a market share of 15% in the same year.

Application segment insights:

Teledermatology has the highest adoption rate among the application segments, owing to the high cost of specialty healthcare. Teleradiology (25%) and telecardiology (24%) are the next most popular applications. Telecardiology is driven by the high prevalence of cardiac ailments worldwide, and specific heart conditions like cardiac arrhythmia which require constant monitoring over a long period. Teleradiology is particularly helpful for cancer patients who require regular check-ups but may not have access to medical facilities.

Regional insights:

North America leads the global telehealth market, accounting for approximately 49% of the market share in 2017. The region has stringent healthcare regulations, a high incidence of chronic diseases, and steep healthcare expenses for employers, all of which resulted in the widespread implementation of telehealth. Europe is the second-largest market and accounts for a 33% market share. Significant government investments in developing telehealth infrastructure have driven the growth of the market in this region. Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are nascent markets expected to exhibit high growth in the future.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/telehealth-market/QI042

The companies operating in the telehealth market include McKesson Corporation, Medtronic Inc., Cisco Systems, GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, LifeWatch AG, Philips Healthcare, Honeywell, and Cerner Corporation.

It also discusses market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for various regions and/or countries.

North America’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are covered in the report, along with Latin America’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook. The report also covers Europe’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are covered as well, along with the Middle East and Africa’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for countries such as Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/telehealth-market/QI042

What are the goals of the report?

⮞The predicted market size for the Market Industry at the conclusion of the forecast period is shown in this market report.

⮞The paper also analyses market sizes in the past and present.

⮞The charts show the year-over-year growth (percent) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given projected period based on a variety of metrics.

⮞The research contains a market overview, geographical breadth, segmentation, and financial performance of main competitors.

⮞The research evaluates the current situation of the industry in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as future growth opportunities.

⮞The study examines the future period’s growth rate, market size, and market worth.

Following Key Questions Covered in the Report Are:

● Comprehensive Evaluation of market carries customers and associations make out systems?

● Impressive Growth factors that are promising importance and constraints in the market?

● What is the current market revenue? What is the extended revenue for 2023-2027?

● What are the driving, restraining, trends, and obstacles, which will influence the estimating and development of Market?

● SWOT analysis of each critical Market key players specified along with their association details.

● What is market growth energy or accelerating market passes the projected forecast?

● Which countries will value the most astonishing share of the complete Fill Light industry in future?

● What Application/end-client categorization or Product Comprise may see incremental advancement expectation?

● What is the size of industry of dynamic countries like (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, The Middle East and Africa) and so on?

● What major driving factors and imperatives are holding the market consistently?