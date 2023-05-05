Gluten-Free Food Market Report: Insights into Demand, Supply, and Import/Export Trends up to 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Gluten-Free Food Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Gluten is a type of protein that is found in wheat, barley, rye, and spelt. It gives elasticity to dough and acts as a natural adhesive that holds food together. However, gluten consumption has become a growing concern for the food and health industry due to the increasing prevalence of celiac disease and gluten-related allergies.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes the body to reject gluten, leading to severe digestive issues, anemia, and other health hazards. It affects 1%-2% of the global population and is predicted to grow exponentially in the next 15 years. Additionally, many consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are seeking out gluten-free options for the potential health benefits.

The global gluten-free food market was valued at USD 3.88 billion in 2016 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.60%, reaching USD 6.47 billion by 2023.

Product type insights:

There are seven types of gluten-free food, including bakery food, dairy food, meat and its substitutes, pasta, condiments, spices and spreads, desserts and ice cream, and ready-to-eat meals. The gluten-free bakery food segment held the largest share of the market (29%) in 2018, owing to the high global demand for gluten-free bread, buns, and rolls. This segment is expected to continue its growth trajectory and expand at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Regional insights:

North America held the largest market share (53%) in 2018, driven by the rising number of patients diagnosed with celiac disease. Europe is estimated to record the highest CAGR (10.3%) during the forecasted period, sustained by changing consumer perceptions about the effects of gluten-free diets, such as weight loss and good health.

Distribution channel segment insights:

The common distribution channels for the gluten-free food market are conventional stores, specialty stores, and drug stores. Conventional retailers include grocery stores, club stores, and mass merchandisers. Among the different distribution channels, conventional stores held the highest market share (83%), given their ease of accessibility.

Companies covered in the gluten-free food market include Kraft Heinz Company, Conagra Brands, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Company, Dr. Schar AG/SPA, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and Doves Farm.

It also discusses market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for various regions and/or countries.

North America’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are covered in the report, along with Latin America’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook. The report also covers Europe’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are covered as well, along with the Middle East and Africa’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for countries such as Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The gluten-free food market is experiencing moderate growth due to the increasing prevalence of celiac disease and gluten-related allergies and rising health consciousness among consumers. The market is expected to grow steadily, especially in the bakery food segment, with North America leading in market share and Europe estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

