Precision Medicine Market Projections: Future Import/Export Statistics and Demand-Supply Trends up to 2030.

The global precision medicine market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with advancements in the life science industry playing a crucial role in its expansion. Targeted therapies, in particular, have emerged as a promising solution for treating chronic illnesses, leading to the market expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.60% between 2018 and 2023, generating USD 88.25 Billion in revenue by 2023.

Diagnostic companies have dominated the precision medicine market, contributing to approximately 39% of the global revenues in 2018. They are expected to continue leading the market in the coming years, owing to the critical role that precision medicine plays in diagnosing potential diseases. Pharmaceutical companies are next in line to dominate the market, accounting for a market share of 29% in 2018 due to increasing efforts put in research and development for developing drugs.

Cancer held the largest share of the market by generating almost 33% of the global market revenue in 2018 among the therapeutic areas of precision medicine. The development of targeted novel therapies and precision medicines for treating cancer, owing to its increasing prevalence worldwide, will drive its growth in the foreseeable future. Central nervous system (CNS) disorders and infectious diseases held market shares of 20% and 16%, respectively. The precision medicine market for respiratory diseases is expected to grow at a very high rate, owing to the growth of diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, etc.

Pharmacogenomics held the largest market share (24%) in 2018 among the technology segment of the precision medicine market, followed by genomics. The technological and analytical developments in genomics have made it easier to identify and interpret the genetic variation underlying a disease, thereby contributing to the rapid growth of genomics. The market for genomics is also projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.67% during 2018-2023. Big data analytics is also expected to show fast growth during the forecast period.

North America leads the global precision medicine market with a share of 43%, followed by Europe with a 26% share. These regions are primarily driven by supportive policies and initiatives by the government, a strong presence of market players, and quick adoption of advanced healthcare technology and practices. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in this market with the highest CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

Several companies are operating in the precision medicine market, including Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Randox Laboratories, Almac Group, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical industries, and Quest Diagnostics.

These companies offer a range of precision medicine solutions to meet the diverse needs of customers across various therapeutic areas. With the increasing demand for precision medicine solutions, competition among these companies is expected to intensify, leading to the development of more advanced and efficient precision medicine solutions.

North America’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are covered in the report, along with Latin America’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook. The report also covers Europe’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are covered as well, along with the Middle East and Africa’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for countries such as Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The precision medicine market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by advancements in the life science industry and the potential for targeted therapies to treat chronic illnesses. Diagnostic companies have dominated the market, with cancer being the largest therapeutic area. Pharmacogenomics and genomics are the leading technologies in the precision medicine market, with North America and Europe leading the global market. As the precision medicine market continues to expand, companies will compete to offer the most innovative solutions to meet the diverse needs of customers across various therapeutic areas.

