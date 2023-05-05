Mobile Device Management Market Projections: Insights and Forecasts for the Next Half-Decade

The most recent research study on the global “Mobile Device Management Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The use of smartphones has become increasingly prevalent in both personal and professional settings. This rise in demand for smartphones has led to the need for mobile device management (MDM) solutions. MDM solutions aim to manage and streamline different platforms through a single device, ensuring efficient use of resources and enhancing overall productivity. Moreover, growing safety concerns regarding the protection of corporate data have further increased the need for MDM solutions.

The MDM market is expected to reach approximately USD 6.96 Billion by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.84% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The increasing demand for MDM solutions is driven by the state-of-the-art telecom infrastructure and the need for effective device management. In 2018, device management held the largest market share (41%) among other variants such as application management, network service management, and security management solutions. However, the security management solutions market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 29.8% during 2018 to 2023, owing to the growing concerns regarding data breaches, and protection from malware, virus, and data theft.

Cloud-based deployment is experiencing substantial growth, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and is expected to drive the market. Integration of MDM in unified endpoint management (UEM) is another critical factor expected to accelerate market growth. Cloud computing holds up to 56% of the market share in the on-premise, cloud, and hybrid segments. On-premise deployment, on the other hand, is experiencing a declining growth after the massive adoption of cloud computing in most organizations. Hybrid deployment is still at its nascent stage in many countries, as the concept is still unfamiliar to organizations.

The impact of MDM solutions spans across multiple sectors, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom, retail, healthcare, education, transportation, and government initiatives. Among these, the healthcare sector dominated the market with a revenue of USD 0.63 Bn and a 29% market share, in 2018. Hospitals are installing MDM solutions for security purposes, while monitoring patients and checking their electronic medical records have increased among doctors, nurses, and support staff. Banks and financial institutions are offering mobile apps and chatbots to assist customers and provide product information. The BFSI segment holds about an 18% market share, followed by telecom and retail.

North America is leading the innovation in the MDM market and occupied approximately 35% of the global market in 2018. Advancements in technologies such as cloud computing, edge computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT), along with a state-of-the-art telecom infrastructure, are expected to propel market growth in the region to USD 2.35 Bn by 2023. Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest developing regions and is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period. The Latin America and the Middle East and Africa markets, though still at nascent stages, will also experience high growth.

Several companies are operating in the MDM market, including SAP SE, MobileIron, Microsoft, Citrix, IBM, ManageEngine (Zoho Corp.), Sophos, Vmware, SOTI, and Symantec.

These companies offer a range of MDM solutions to meet the diverse needs of customers across various sectors. With the increasing demand for MDM solutions, competition among these companies is expected to intensify, leading to the development of more advanced and efficient MDM solutions.

It also discusses market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for various regions and/or countries.

North America’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are covered in the report, along with Latin America’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook. The report also covers Europe’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are covered as well, along with the Middle East and Africa’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for countries such as Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

