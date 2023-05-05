HR Software Market Analysis: Predictions and Trends for the Next 5 Years

The most recent research study on the global “HR Software Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The global HR software market has been witnessing a steady growth in recent years, primarily driven by the increasing demand for real-time analysis of large volumes of data related to various aspects of human resources. The market is expected to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The HR software market is segmented based on component, software, deployment type, organization size, and vertical. Based on component, the HR service delivery solutions are steadily growing, as services play a crucial role in identifying conflict of distinct systems. Based on software, the demand for benefits and claim management systems is high, followed by personnel management, learning management, pension management, compliance management, and succession planning. Based on deployment type, cloud-based HR systems are gaining popularity, followed by on-premises HR software and hybrid HR software deployments. Based on organization size, the SME segment comprises more than 50% of the market share in the global domain. Based on vertical, the information technology (IT) and telecom vertical is leading the market, followed by healthcare, retail, government, and transportation and logistics.

The major players operating in the global HR software market include Oracle, ADP, SAP, Workday, Ultimate Software, Kronos, Ceridian, and IBM.

The market growth of the HR software is driven by the need for real-time analysis of data, flexibility in pricing, and the growing demand for cloud-based HR systems. The increasing complexity of HR management requirements is also driving the adoption of HR software by large enterprises. HR software is finding increasing importance in various industries, such as government, retail, healthcare, transportation, and logistics, among others. With the continuous funding received from governments worldwide to improve public health services, the healthcare industry is expected to be the most essential area for the application of HR software in the coming years.

