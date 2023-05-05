Smart Home Market Forecast: Opportunities and Challenges for the Next Five Years

The most recent research study on the global “Smart Home Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Smart homes are residences equipped with internet-connected devices that enable monitoring and control of various systems, including lighting, heating and cooling, security cameras, and more. Smart home technology allows homeowners to remotely manage their smart appliances using their smartphones or other networking devices. Smart home devices are particularly beneficial for the elderly, as they can be used to monitor and assist them without requiring 24/7 home care.

The global smart home market is expected to reach USD 151 billion by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 24.6% during the 2018-2023 period. The growth of the smart home market can be attributed to the rapid adoption of smart home technology by consumers seeking convenience, advanced safety and security systems, and increased connectivity.

The smart home market is segmented based on products and technology. Based on product type, the smart home market is categorized into smart speakers, security and access control, smart lighting, thermostats, smart home appliances, healthcare and assisted living, and others. Based on technology, the smart home market is categorized into wireless technology and cellular network technology.

The home appliances segment is expected to experience a CAGR of 20.8% through the forecast period (2018-2023), and is expected to have a market share of 42.4% by 2023. The smart speakers segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, expanding at a CAGR of 31.2% through the forecast period (2018-2023), and will account for a market share of 15.3%. The proliferation of internet-connected mobile phones has encouraged consumers to use smart devices in their homes, and smart speakers like Amazon Echo and Google Home Mini are expected to be the highest growing segment in the smart home market.

Although the wireless technology segment held the largest market share of nearly 95.4% in 2018, the cellular network technology segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate (34.7%) through the forecast period. The growth in cellular network technologies can be attributed to the advent of 5G technology, owing to its high transmission rates, efficiency, and speed. Major telecom equipment manufacturers are investing in 5G research and patent development-related projects, which will help create a self-sustained 5G environment across the globe.

Based on regions, the smart home market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America has the largest market share, accounting for approximately 48.3% of the market in 2018. The availability of sophisticated technologies and major manufacturers operating in this region have accelerated the growth of the smart home market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period (2018-2023), and global smart home leaders like Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, LG, Siemens, Emerson, and Amazon are focusing on providing affordable systems and solutions to increase their market shares.

The report covers companies such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Corporation, Amazon.com Inc., Google Inc., ADT Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Osram Licht Group, Philips, and LG Electronics Inc. The report also discusses the market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, historical revenues, and future forecasts for various regions and/or countries.

North America’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are covered in the report, along with Latin America’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook. The report also covers Europe’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are covered as well, along with the Middle East and Africa’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for countries such as Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The smart home market is expected to continue growing at a significant pace, driven by factors such as the increasing need for connectivity, advanced safety and security systems, and convenience. With major players investing in research and development and expanding their market shares, the smart home market is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

