Cybersecurity Market Insights: Projections and Trends for the Next 5 Years

The global cybersecurity market is expected to experience rapid growth due to increased digitalization, higher spending on information security, and the advent of 5G technology. The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the period of 2017 to 2022. Various industrial and commercial sectors are adopting cybersecurity solutions to safeguard their data, and this trend is expected to continue in the foreseeable future.

Looking at the solution segment, governance, risk and compliance solutions occupied a market share of 51% in 2017, as most of the global compliance norms necessitate data security. Government departments are the largest consumers of these solutions, as they need to maintain huge volumes of data, including information of the citizens, government strategies, and planning, etc. Identity and access management (IAM) solutions also occupy a large share (26%) of the market. Stolen credentials of employees are the leading facilitators of system hacking cases and data breach incidents, which is expected to cost businesses around USD 2 trillion by 2019, globally. Hence, stronger mechanisms such as multi-factor and biometric authentication are witnessing rapid adoption. Encryption solutions are gaining grounds due to the proliferation of data shared on social media and stored in virtual storage devices. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

In the end-use industry segment, the financial services industry is the largest consumer of cybersecurity solutions, with a global share of 39% in 2017. With the digitalization of financial services, cyberattacks continue to threaten data privacy and customer loyalty. Advancements in machine learning and analytics allow financial organizations to detect abnormalities in the transaction of data and take necessary corrective actions. Sectors such as government, telecommunications, and healthcare occupy 20%, 16%, and 15% of the market, respectively, in 2017. High growth is expected in the defense sector during the forecast period due to the increasing use of the Internet of Things (IoT) to connect aircraft, ground vehicles, ships, and weapons systems.

In terms of regional insights, North America has shown the highest adoption of cybersecurity products, occupying approximately 37% of the global market in 2017. Across the United States (U.S.), private and public agencies are implementing cybersecurity systems to safeguard their stakeholders. Recently, the U.S. Defense Secretary established a task force to recommend ways to curb theft of critical technologies by adversary countries. Europe and Asia-Pacific comprised 25% and 20%, respectively, of the global cybersecurity market. Since the adoption of the European Union’s (EU) cybersecurity strategy in 2013, the European Commission has pushed up its activities and efforts to provide better security to Europeans in various online activities. The Latin America market has started to pick up as the Brazilian government signed a contract in 2017 with Microsoft to update its cybersecurity systems in order to tackle the repeated cyberattacks coming from WannaCry ransomware.

Several companies are currently operating in the cybersecurity market, including Symantec Corporation, Check Point Technology Ltd., Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, FireEye, Trend Micro Inc., Proofpoint Corp., KPMG, and IBM Corp.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the cybersecurity market in different regions and countries, including North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

