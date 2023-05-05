Taiwan to receive early delivery of 18 extra HIMARS systems in 2026

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An extra 18 high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) ordered by Taiwan will be delivered early, in 2026 instead of 2027 and 2028, reports said Friday (May 5).

Taiwan had initially planned to buy 11 of the truck-mounted multiple-launch system from the United States, but later added 18 more while canceling the procurement of M109A6 “Paladin” self-propelled howitzers. The Army also increased its order for Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) from 64 to 84, the Liberty Times reported.

The missiles can be fired by the HIMARS system over a distance of 300 kilometers. The change in the number of systems ordered led the budget to increase to NT$32.5 billion (US$1 billion) from NT$15.4 billion.

The Ministry of National Defense told legislators Thursday (May 4) that delivery of the first 11 HIMARS sets was scheduled for 2024 and 2025, while the added order of 18 systems would arrive in 2026, per the Liberty Times.