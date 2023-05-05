Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to receive early delivery of 18 extra HIMARS systems in 2026

Earlier order of 11 platforms to arrive in 2024, 2025

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/05 15:46
Taiwan should have received all of 29 HIMARS systems from the U.S. by the end of 2026. 

Taiwan should have received all of 29 HIMARS systems from the U.S. by the end of 2026.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An extra 18 high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) ordered by Taiwan will be delivered early, in 2026 instead of 2027 and 2028, reports said Friday (May 5).

Taiwan had initially planned to buy 11 of the truck-mounted multiple-launch system from the United States, but later added 18 more while canceling the procurement of M109A6 “Paladin” self-propelled howitzers. The Army also increased its order for Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) from 64 to 84, the Liberty Times reported.

The missiles can be fired by the HIMARS system over a distance of 300 kilometers. The change in the number of systems ordered led the budget to increase to NT$32.5 billion (US$1 billion) from NT$15.4 billion.

The Ministry of National Defense told legislators Thursday (May 4) that delivery of the first 11 HIMARS sets was scheduled for 2024 and 2025, while the added order of 18 systems would arrive in 2026, per the Liberty Times.
HIMARS
rockets
rocket launcher system
missiles
Ministry of National Defense
arms deal
arms delivery
ATACMS

RELATED ARTICLES

F-16V deliveries to Taiwan postponed until late 2024
F-16V deliveries to Taiwan postponed until late 2024
2023/05/03 18:45
Taiwan to obtain 4 MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones
Taiwan to obtain 4 MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones
2023/05/03 16:37
China sends 17 military aircraft, 8 naval vessels around Taiwan
China sends 17 military aircraft, 8 naval vessels around Taiwan
2023/04/29 12:41
US arms dealers to visit Taiwan on May 2, meet with defense ministry
US arms dealers to visit Taiwan on May 2, meet with defense ministry
2023/04/26 21:04
Chinese aircraft carrier to pass through waters southeast of Taiwan
Chinese aircraft carrier to pass through waters southeast of Taiwan
2023/04/24 20:23