Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese girlfriend of poisoned Australian student questioned by prosecutors

Narcotics unit investigates possibility poisoning was result of drug crime

  115
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/05 15:28
Alex Shorey lies on gurney as he is transported onto medical aircraft. 

Alex Shorey lies on gurney as he is transported onto medical aircraft.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prosecutors have summoned for questioning both the father and girlfriend of an Australian college student who had to be medevaced out of the country on Wednesday (May 3) after allegedly ingesting rat poison.

Alex Shorey, a 24-year-old Australian college student who came to Taiwan as an exchange student, is suspected of being exposed to rodenticide and was admitted to the intensive care unit of Taipei Medical University Hospital. Shorey's family members said they were suspicious about the circumstances around his poisoning, and the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office has started an investigation into possible drug crimes.

On Wednesday, prosecutors summoned Shorey's father to explain the reasons for his suspicions, reported UDN. They also summoned his girlfriend, who had been living with him, and restricted her to her residence for follow-up questioning.

The case is being handled by a narcotics unit of the prosecutor's office, which investigates violations of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例). Since Shorey did not understand how he came into contact with rat poison, prosecutors have not ruled out the possibility that it could be related to the mixing of new narcotics.

As Shorey left the country aboard a medical aircraft, his girlfriend has become a key figure in the investigation.

According to a report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Shorey, who came to Tamkang University in New Taipei City as an exchange student, was suspected of ingesting the rodenticide superwarfarin by mistake and sent to the hospital. His family raised more than AU$200,000 (approximately NT$4 million) through the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe. About AU$172,000 was spent on the medical plane, while the rest will be donated to the Australian medical evacuation organization, Medical Rescue.

In a press release from April 29, Taipei Medical University Hospital said that Shorey was diagnosed by the medical team as having been exposed to the second-generation anticoagulant rodenticide, superwarfarin. He was transferred to the intensive care unit for observation and treatment due to an allergic reaction to vitamin K1, before being transferred to the general ward.

Shorey said the poisoning had nothing to do with street food, as was previously rumored. However, he could not understand how he was exposed to rodenticide.

Shorey's father reportedly arrived in Taiwan a few days ago in order to arrange for his son to take the medevac flight to Australia. Although the father clarified that the poisoning had nothing to do with Taiwanese street food, he said he was puzzled by how his son could have ingested rat poison.

In response, prosecutors summoned the father to provide more detailed information.
poisoning
rat poison
rodenticide
exchange student
medevac
narcotics

RELATED ARTICLES

Student who ingested rat poison in Taiwan medevaced to Australia
Student who ingested rat poison in Taiwan medevaced to Australia
2023/05/03 11:58
Australian student to return home after allegedly ingesting rat poison in Taiwan
Australian student to return home after allegedly ingesting rat poison in Taiwan
2023/04/29 14:17
Suspect claims 2 teen girls died after taking 'meow meow'
Suspect claims 2 teen girls died after taking 'meow meow'
2023/04/24 12:44
US sanctions Chinese businesses as countries argue over fentanyl crisis
US sanctions Chinese businesses as countries argue over fentanyl crisis
2023/04/17 17:30
More than 180 central Taiwan students fall ill, school suspects norovirus
More than 180 central Taiwan students fall ill, school suspects norovirus
2023/03/27 17:29