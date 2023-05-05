Taiwan president congratulates Paraguay president-elect in phone call

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) congratulated Paraguay President-elect Santiago Pena in a phone call Friday (May 5), after his victory dispelled fears the Latin American country would switch recognition to China.

In the run-up to the April 30 presidential and parliamentary elections, main opposition candidate Efrain Alegre confirmed he would establish ties with Beijing, ending 66 years of official diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Paraguay is Taipei’s last remaining ally in South America, and one of 13 nations around the world still recognizing Taiwan.

During the 20-minute phone conversation Friday morning, Tsai congratulated Pena on his victory and expressed the hope he would further develop and deepen the friendly ties between the two countries, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. She also thanked him for repeatedly supporting Taiwan during campaign interviews.

Joint projects had produced positive results during the term of incumbent President Mario Abdo Benitez, according to a Presidential Office news release. Tsai said that working from a positive position and given extant cooperation in the fields of farm technology, public health, education, and electric transportation, ties could advance even further. She mentioned how she had met graduates from Paraguay working in important positions during a visit to an electrical vehicle plant in Taichung City.

Pena reminded Tsai how he had met her when he served as finance minister and she paid an official visit to Paraguay. He had also visited Taiwan 22 years ago as part of a research and training class, he told the president.

Pena expressed the hope he could soon travel to Taiwan again to meet her and work on intensifying ties between the two countries.