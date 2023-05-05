Bleaching Clay Market Outlook 2023 Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2031

Report Ocean has released a market research report on the Bleaching Clay industry, covering 150+ countries and analyzing over 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports per year. The report, prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals, utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. It also examines the industry’s regulations and policies and potential future advancements.

The global bleaching clay market revenue was around US$ 1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 1.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Bleaching clay is a form of adsorbent clay commonly referred to as bleaching earth. It is used to remove the coloring from liquids (like oils). The process of refining vegetable oil involves substantially bleaching clay. For human consumption and expansion in the commercial trade, it is used to remove sludge, phospholipids, pollutants, free fatty acids, sulfuric acid, and metal residues from oils.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increased demand for acid-activated bleaching clay and bleaching clay for the purification of vegetable oils fuels the market growth.

The emergence of biofuels as a sustainable energy source drives the growth of the bleaching clay market.

Fluctuations in prices and a lack of raw resources hamper the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the bleaching clay market due to the disruption in the supply chain of different bleaching clay products. Government limitations during the shutdown caused problems for the manufacturer’s operations and supply chain. The bleaching clays and chemical market’s logistics and supply chain rules and regulations were significantly impacted.

Furthermore, during the first quarter of 2020, both domestically and across international borders, bleaching clay products are held in supply for marketers and consumers. Furthermore, there has been a drastic shift in investment from other sectors to the biodiesel sector to control the rise in novel coronavirus cases. In addition, a number of businesses that make synthetic bleaching clay products have reduced or stopped production due to the risk of infection among personnel. This has temporarily impacted the bleaching clays market’s demand and supply chain.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominates the bleaching clay market due to the increased intake of vegetable oils is to blame for the region’s expansion. Additionally, increasing crop yields in nations like Malaysia and Indonesia are driving up vegetable oil production in these regions, which is raising the need for the product for purification and refining processes.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global bleaching clay market are:

AMC (UK) Ltd

Arkema S.A

Ashapura Perfoclay Limited (APL)

Clariant AG

DuPont

EP Minerals

HRP industries

Musim Mas

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Qingdao Qiancheng Minerals Co. Ltd

Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd

Sinoma Attapulgite Clay Co. Ltd

Taiko Clay Marketing Sdn Bhd

The W Clay Industries Sdn Bhd

Tianjin Yuanjing Bentonite Minchem Co. Ltd

AMCOL Specialty Minerals

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global bleaching clay market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Activated Bleaching Clay

Natural Bleaching Clay

Segmentation based on Application

Industrial Oil

Mineral Oil and Waxes

Vegetable Oil and Animal Fats

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

