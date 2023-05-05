Bovine Lactoferrin Market Comprehensive Report 2023 Top Players, Key Regions and Segmentation Analysis 2031

Report Ocean has released a market research report on the Bovine Lactoferrin industry, covering 150+ countries and analyzing over 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports per year. The report, prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals, utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. It also examines the industry’s regulations and policies and potential future advancements.
The global bovine lactoferrin market revenue was around US$ 353.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 751 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Lactoferrin is a protein present in human and animal milk and other physiological fluids. Lactoferrin aids in controlling how well the intestines absorb iron into the body. Additionally, it appears to guard against fungal, viral, and bacterial infections. Lactoferrin is frequently used to treat low iron levels in pregnant women and shield preterm babies from blood infections. Bovine lactoferrin is a protein generated from cow milk that serves some nutritional functions.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Rising demand for nutritional meals and dietary supplements globally fuels the bovine lactoferrin market.
Several important industry participants are now creating low-cost and accessible methods for manufacturing. Thus, these factors create lucrative opportunities in the market.
Rise in breastfeeding awareness from both governmental and non-governmental organizations hamper the growth of the market.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the global bovine lactoferrin market. To accommodate more patients with COVID-19, a sizable number of clinics and hospitals around the world underwent restructuring. Non-essential procedures may have a backlog due to the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases. Production and delivery of supplies for healthcare were halted due to the lockdown. Lack of access to healthcare, a staffing deficit in the medical field, and an increase in COVID-19-related hospitalization are some additional variables that have an impact on the market.
Regional Insights
North America dominated the global bovine lactoferrin market in 2021 and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. This is due to the existence of key companies in the area and technological developments in the production of goods containing bovine lactoferrin.
However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth due to an increase in the number of infants and anemic people, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and an increase in regional investment projects.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global bovine lactoferrin market are:
Bega Cheese Limited
Beston Global Food Company Ltd
Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited
Glanbia
Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd
Westland Milk
Jarrow Formulas
La Prosperite Fermiere Societe Cooperative Agricole (Ingredia Nutrional)
Morinaga & Co., Ltd (Morinaga Milk Industry)
Noumi Limited (Freedom Foods Pty Limited)
Nutriscience Innovations
Oskia Skincare Ltd
Royal Friesland Campina N.V.
Savencia Sa (Armor Proteines)
Synlait Milk Ltd
Saputo
Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Company Ltd
US Clinicals
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global bovine lactoferrin market segmentation focuses on Product type, Application, Function, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product Type
Spray dried powder
Freeze dried powder
Segmentation based on Application
Dietary supplement
Infant nutrition
o Distribution Channel
? Online
? Offline
Others
Segmentation based on Function
Iron absorption
Immune cell stimulation
Antibacterial
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
