Bovine Lactoferrin Market Comprehensive Report 2023 Top Players, Key Regions and Segmentation Analysis 2031

The global bovine lactoferrin market revenue was around US$ 353.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 751 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Lactoferrin is a protein present in human and animal milk and other physiological fluids. Lactoferrin aids in controlling how well the intestines absorb iron into the body. Additionally, it appears to guard against fungal, viral, and bacterial infections. Lactoferrin is frequently used to treat low iron levels in pregnant women and shield preterm babies from blood infections. Bovine lactoferrin is a protein generated from cow milk that serves some nutritional functions.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Rising demand for nutritional meals and dietary supplements globally fuels the bovine lactoferrin market.

Several important industry participants are now creating low-cost and accessible methods for manufacturing. Thus, these factors create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Rise in breastfeeding awareness from both governmental and non-governmental organizations hamper the growth of the market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the global bovine lactoferrin market. To accommodate more patients with COVID-19, a sizable number of clinics and hospitals around the world underwent restructuring. Non-essential procedures may have a backlog due to the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases. Production and delivery of supplies for healthcare were halted due to the lockdown. Lack of access to healthcare, a staffing deficit in the medical field, and an increase in COVID-19-related hospitalization are some additional variables that have an impact on the market.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the global bovine lactoferrin market in 2021 and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. This is due to the existence of key companies in the area and technological developments in the production of goods containing bovine lactoferrin.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth due to an increase in the number of infants and anemic people, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and an increase in regional investment projects.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global bovine lactoferrin market are:

Bega Cheese Limited

Beston Global Food Company Ltd

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Glanbia

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd

Westland Milk

Jarrow Formulas

La Prosperite Fermiere Societe Cooperative Agricole (Ingredia Nutrional)

Morinaga & Co., Ltd (Morinaga Milk Industry)

Noumi Limited (Freedom Foods Pty Limited)

Nutriscience Innovations

Oskia Skincare Ltd

Royal Friesland Campina N.V.

Savencia Sa (Armor Proteines)

Synlait Milk Ltd

Saputo

Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Company Ltd

US Clinicals

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global bovine lactoferrin market segmentation focuses on Product type, Application, Function, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Spray dried powder

Freeze dried powder

Segmentation based on Application

Dietary supplement

Infant nutrition

o Distribution Channel

? Online

? Offline

Others

Segmentation based on Function

Iron absorption

Immune cell stimulation

Antibacterial

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

