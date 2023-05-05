Opioid Use Disorder Market Size, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2023-2031

Report Ocean has released a market research report on the Opioid Use Disorder industry, covering 150+ countries and analyzing over 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports per year. The report, prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals, utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. It also examines the industry’s regulations and policies and potential future advancements.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17365

The global opioid use disorder market revenue was around US$ 2.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 8.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Opioids are a kind of painkillers that also relax muscles, lessen pain, and ease stress. For the treatment of moderate to severe pain, prescriptions are written for drugs including morphine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl, codeine, methadone, and other pharmaceutical opioids.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and orthopedic diseases drives the growth of the opioid use disorder market.

An increase in product launches and product approvals fuels the market growth.

Growing acceptance of buprenorphine patches as a successful treatment method drives market expansion.

Increased use of key methods such as partnership, acquisition, agreement, and collaboration to treat opioid use disorder drives the market growth.

Drugs that have opioid use disorder-related side effects are predicted to hamper the market’s expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the expansion of the global opioid use disorder market. Global healthcare systems are under pressure due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Hospital capacity for patients with COVID-19 was increased by restructuring a sizable number of clinics and hospitals around the world. Additionally, the market has been negatively impacted by doctor appointment delays or cancellations. Reduced surgical volume is expected to result in lower opioid demand, which will lower the prevalence of opioid use disorder. Therefore, it is anticipated that these factors will impede market expansion.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17365

Regional Insights

North America dominates the opioid use disorder market in terms of revenue due to an increase in the number of products approved and launched to treat opioid use disorder, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, and orthopedic disorders, and a well-established opioid industry in the region.

However, Asia-Pacific was the second-largest contributor to the market in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period because of the region’s high prevalence of geriatrics, rising public awareness of the availability of healthcare services, and rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global opioid use disorder market are:

Alkermes

AstraZeneca plc

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc

Braeburn pharmaceuticals

Camurus

Dr Reddy Laboratories Ltd

Pear Therapeutics

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

NYC Health Hospitals

Orexo AB

Indivior PLC

Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals Inc

Sandoz

Titan Pharmaceuticals

Viatris Inc

Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ): –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17365

Segmentation Analysis

The global opioid use disorder market segmentation focuses on Drug Type, Age Group, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Drug Type

Agonist

o Type

? Methadone

? Buprenorphine

Antagonist

Segmentation based on Age Group

19 to 39

40 to 59

Age 60 and over

Segmentation based on Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Sublingual

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17365

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17365

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/