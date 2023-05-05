Desktop Virtualization Market Growth 2023 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Forecast 2031

Report Ocean has released a market research report on the Desktop Virtualization industry, covering 150+ countries and analyzing over 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports per year. The report, prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals, utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. It also examines the industry’s regulations and policies and potential future advancements.

The global desktop virtualization market revenue was around US$ 11.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 28.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Desktop virtualization is frequently based on a server/client model, in which the organization’s preferred operating system and applications operate on a server housed either in the cloud or in a data center. In this model, all user interactions take place on a local device of the user’s choice, evoking the ‘dumb’ terminals common on early Unix systems and mainframes. Digital workplaces also include desktop virtualization as a significant component. Desktop virtualization servers that commonly run on virtual machines (VMs) at on-premises data centers or in the public cloud host virtual desktop workloads that are used by virtual desktops.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The demand for improved data security and increased staff efficiency is driving the growth of the desktop virtualization market.

Cost savings connected to desktop virtualization solutions have a positive impact on the industry’s expansion.

Workspace as a service will likely grow, creating lucrative opportunities for the desktop virtualization market.

High deployment and sign-up costs, performance, and compatibility problems are impeding the market’s expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the desktop virtualization market, which experienced positive growth during the time due to dramatically increased digital penetration during the period of lockdowns brought on by COVID-19 and strict social distancing policies. This increased demand for remote operational tools, such as desktop virtualization tools, further fueled the growth of the desktop virtualization solutions market during the period.

Regional Insights

North America held a dominant position in the desktop virtualization market and it is projected that it will continue during the forecast period due to growing investments in advanced technologies like the cloud and digital technologies, which are expected to significantly boost market growth.

However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth throughout the forecast period due to an increase in demand from European nations and rising technology investments, both of which are anticipated to fuel the region’s desktop virtualization market.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global desktop virtualization market are:

Amazon Web services

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

Datacom Group Ltd

DXC Technology Company

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

International Business Machine Corporation

Ivanti

Kyndryl Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Nasstar

NetApp

NTT DATA Corporation

Nutanix

Oracle Corporation

Pure storage

Softchoice

VMware

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global desktop virtualization market segmentation focuses on Offering, Type, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Offering

Solution

Service

Segmentation based on Type

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI)

Desktop-as-a-service (DaaS)

Remote Desktop Services (RDS)

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMBs

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

IT & Telecom

Construction & Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Public Sector

Retail

Education

? Academic Institutions

? Enterprises

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

