Desktop Virtualization Market Growth 2023 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Forecast 2031

Report Ocean has released a market research report on the Desktop Virtualization industry, covering 150+ countries and analyzing over 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports per year. The report, prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals, utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. It also examines the industry’s regulations and policies and potential future advancements.
The global desktop virtualization market revenue was around US$ 11.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 28.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Desktop virtualization is frequently based on a server/client model, in which the organization’s preferred operating system and applications operate on a server housed either in the cloud or in a data center. In this model, all user interactions take place on a local device of the user’s choice, evoking the ‘dumb’ terminals common on early Unix systems and mainframes. Digital workplaces also include desktop virtualization as a significant component. Desktop virtualization servers that commonly run on virtual machines (VMs) at on-premises data centers or in the public cloud host virtual desktop workloads that are used by virtual desktops.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The demand for improved data security and increased staff efficiency is driving the growth of the desktop virtualization market.
Cost savings connected to desktop virtualization solutions have a positive impact on the industry’s expansion.
Workspace as a service will likely grow, creating lucrative opportunities for the desktop virtualization market.
High deployment and sign-up costs, performance, and compatibility problems are impeding the market’s expansion.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the desktop virtualization market, which experienced positive growth during the time due to dramatically increased digital penetration during the period of lockdowns brought on by COVID-19 and strict social distancing policies. This increased demand for remote operational tools, such as desktop virtualization tools, further fueled the growth of the desktop virtualization solutions market during the period.
Regional Insights
North America held a dominant position in the desktop virtualization market and it is projected that it will continue during the forecast period due to growing investments in advanced technologies like the cloud and digital technologies, which are expected to significantly boost market growth.
However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth throughout the forecast period due to an increase in demand from European nations and rising technology investments, both of which are anticipated to fuel the region’s desktop virtualization market.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global desktop virtualization market are:
Amazon Web services
Cisco Systems
Citrix Systems
Datacom Group Ltd
DXC Technology Company
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
International Business Machine Corporation
Ivanti
Kyndryl Inc
Microsoft Corporation
Nasstar
NetApp
NTT DATA Corporation
Nutanix
Oracle Corporation
Pure storage
Softchoice
VMware
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global desktop virtualization market segmentation focuses on Offering, Type, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Segmentation based on Offering
Solution
Service
Segmentation based on Type
Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI)
Desktop-as-a-service (DaaS)
Remote Desktop Services (RDS)
Segmentation based on Enterprise Size
Large Enterprises
SMBs
Segmentation based on Industry Vertical
IT & Telecom
Construction & Manufacturing
BFSI
Healthcare
Public Sector
Retail
Education
o Education
? Academic Institutions
? Enterprises
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
