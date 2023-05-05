Umbrella Market Expansion Expected to Skyrocket by 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Umbrella Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The global umbrella market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.72%, reaching USD 7,122.91 million by 2023. The uncertain weather conditions, higher incidence of skin cancer, and the popularity of designer umbrellas which are endorsed or used by celebrities, are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Based on product types, the umbrella market is divided into two-fold, three-fold or more, walking stick umbrellas, garden umbrellas, and others. Umbrellas having three or more folds dominate the global market, primarily because of their convenience and ease of use. However, the North American umbrella market earns half of its revenue from the garden variants since their use is not restricted to just gardens but extends to commercial spaces as well.

Based on gender, the revenue generated from umbrellas designed for women is more. Men prefer using solid, dark colors and walking stick umbrellas, whereas women prefer bright colors and floral patterns. The global market share of umbrellas designed for women is approximately 51%.

Based on the distributional channel, the umbrella market is segmented into offline and online methods. The offline channel dominates the global market. In North America, the offline distribution channel accounted for a market share of approximately 91.5% in 2017.

China has been the largest exporter of umbrellas for a while, and its share in the global market is increasing. In 2000, mainland China held a global market share of 52.3%, which increased to 87.7% in 2017. North American and European countries were the highest importers of umbrellas in 2017. In Europe, Germany accounts for the highest amount of foreign trade in umbrellas.

Several companies are making significant contributions to the umbrella market, including Blunt Umbrellas, Zhejiang Haizhou Umbrella Limited Company, Swaine Adeney Brigg, RainStoppers Umbrellas, Zhejiang Hongye Umbrella, James Smith & Sons Ltd., Fox Umbrellas, Hangzhou Paradise Umbrella, Aisin Seiko Co., and Mobileye.

It also discusses market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for various regions and/or countries.

North America’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are covered in the report, along with Latin America’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook. The report also covers Europe’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are covered as well, along with the Middle East and Africa’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for countries such as Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

