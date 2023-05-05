Garments Market Shifts Forecasted to Create New Opportunities by 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Garments Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/garments-market/QI042

The global garments market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the 2018-2023 period, generating revenue worth USD 1910.7 billion by 2023. High-end and luxury brands are adopting a see-now-buy-now model to capitalize on consumers’ inclination for discretionary expenditure and appeal to their desire for instant gratification. Reshoring (in the United States and Europe) and sustainable production are key strategies for manufacturers who are making significant investments to gain higher social acceptance and ensure faster deliveries with provisions for customizations.

The global garments market can be segmented based on gender and type of product, including women’s and girls’ apparel, men’s and boys’ apparel, intimates, hosiery, sports and swimwear, clothing accessories, and others. Women’s and men’s apparel generates 63.8% of the revenue, with the remaining accounted for by hosiery, sports and swimwear, intimate apparel, and clothing accessories. Garments marketed as fast-fashion designs have a high number of takers, especially in emerging markets. A rising middle class in emerging markets, along with their improved fashion-consciousness, is driving increased per capita expenditure. Market players are focusing on ensuring that the latest fashion trends can be incorporated into their offerings and hit stores in a matter of weeks, resulting in the undercutting of specialist players who once led the industry.

The global garments market can also be segmented based on distribution channel, including online and offline. Most of the market is still controlled by brick-and-mortar stores, although the growth rate of offline distribution is meagre. However, the sale of garments online is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. In North America, 81% of sales in 2018 are expected to be through offline stores.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the dominant garments market. During the 2018-2023 period, among all the regions across the globe, Latin America is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.8%. However, in 2017, in the U.K., revenue contribution from the men’s and boys’ apparel section stood at 24.5%.

Several companies are making significant contributions to the garments market. Some of the leading players in this space include Gap Inc., H&M, Inditex, Kering, L Brands, LVMH, Nike, Adidas, Calvin Klein, and Burton.

It also discusses market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for various regions and/or countries.

North America’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are covered in the report, along with Latin America’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook. The report also covers Europe’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are covered as well, along with the Middle East and Africa’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for countries such as Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The global garments market is growing at a steady rate, with a focus on high-end and luxury brands adopting a see-now-buy-now model to appeal to consumers’ desire for instant gratification. Reshoring and sustainable production are key strategies for manufacturers, while the market can be segmented by gender and type of product and by distribution channel. Asia-Pacific is currently the dominant garments market, while Latin America is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

