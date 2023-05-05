Robot Software Market Growth Projected to Surge in the Coming Years

The most recent research study on the global “Robot Software Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The robot software market is growing at a rapid pace and is projected to reach USD 15.47 billion by 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The adoption of commercial and industrial robots across various applications, especially in the automotive, healthcare, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, is driving the growth of the robot software market.

The robot software market can be segmented by software type, industry, and region. In terms of software type, there is an increasing inclination towards efficient planning and preparation for unforeseen circumstances. This has led to the rise of data and analytics software, which allows companies to analyze unpredictable customer behavior and demands. Test simulation software has also gained popularity, while environmental detection software has enabled suppliers to draw actionable insights and carry out targeted advertising by transforming uploaded images into data.

In terms of industry segment insights, the healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services sectors together will secure a significant share of the robot software market. The transportation sector will experience a higher growth rate during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Many emerging economies are employing robotics, drones and intensive hacking systems for defense purposes, which is creating lucrative opportunities for robot software in this domain.

Regionally, North America is the leading innovator in robot software and occupies a major share of the global market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In contrast, both the Latin America and the Middle East and Africa markets are likely to face challenges due to the lack of suitable infrastructure for the development of robot software in the respective regions.

Some of the leading players in this space include ABB, Brain Corp, CloudMinds, Energid Technologies, Furhat Robotics AB, H2O.ai, IBM, Liquid Robotics, Neurala Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Oxbotica, and UiPath.

It also discusses market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for various regions and/or countries.

North America’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are covered in the report, along with Latin America’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook. The report also covers Europe’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are covered as well, along with the Middle East and Africa’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for countries such as Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The robot software market is poised for growth in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of commercial and industrial robots across various sectors. The rise of data and analytics software and the use of test simulation software are also contributing to the growth of the market. While North America is currently the leading innovator in robot software, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

