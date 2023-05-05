Interventional Cardiology Market Upswing Predicted to Drive Economic Growth

The most recent research study on the global “Interventional Cardiology Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Interventional cardiology has become an important part of cardiovascular disease treatment, providing minimally invasive solutions that can be performed under the guidance of imaging technologies. The market for interventional cardiology is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2018 to 2023, reaching USD 23.39 Billion in revenue by 2023. The market can be segmented based on type and end-user.

The type segment can be further divided into stents, catheters, PTCA balloons, plaque modification devices, embolic protection devices, vascular closure devices, chronic total occlusion, imaging systems, guidewires, and other accessories such as introducer sheaths. Among these, stents contributed the highest revenue share of 27% in 2017, owing to their benefits such as improving blood flow, rapid return to normalcy, and brief hospitalization. The plaque modification devices segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 9.0%, due to the sustainable benefits they offer in reducing plaque burden and minimizing vessel trauma.

The end-user segment includes hospitals, catheterization labs, and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals held the largest market share of 48% in 2017, owing to their established infrastructure and availability of trained staff. The ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is expected to grow significantly, with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period, due to the increasing number of outpatient procedures and the prominence of ASCs.

Regionally, North America led the global interventional cardiology market with a share of 38% in 2017. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2023, driven by the wide adoption of stents in the region. Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

The major players in the interventional cardiology market include Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories S.A., C. R. Bard, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Terumo Corporation, LivaNova, PLC., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, and MicroPort Medical Apparatus (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. These companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and improving their distribution networks to strengthen their market position.

