Mass shooting survivor Wilson Garcia sheds a tear as he talks about his wife and son, who were killed in Friday's shooting, Sunday, April 30, 2023, at... Mass shooting survivor Wilson Garcia sheds a tear as he talks about his wife and son, who were killed in Friday's shooting, Sunday, April 30, 2023, at a vigil for his son in Cleveland, Texas. Garcia recalls that he and his family dialed 911 five times in all, with the dispatcher assuring them each time that help was coming. He estimated that between 10 and 20 minutes passed from when he first spoke to Francisco Oropeza to when the man arrived at his front door and began shooting. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)