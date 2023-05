Wilfredo Ajllahuanca sits inside a structure built from within by three educators on hunger strike who walled themselves inside of it at the teachers ... Wilfredo Ajllahuanca sits inside a structure built from within by three educators on hunger strike who walled themselves inside of it at the teachers union headquarters in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Three leaders in public education began a hunger strike on May 1 after two months of ongoing protests by teachers demanding a higher budget for public education and to protest the new educational curriculum. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)